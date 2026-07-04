Player Ratings: Mbappe and Doue break the Paraguayan lock — full player ratings from Paraguay 0-1 France at the World Cup

By Alexis Pereira | 05 Jul 2026 00:33 , Last updated: 05 Jul 2026 00:38

There was no shortage of tension at Lincoln Financial Stadium in Philadelphia on Saturday. Against a Paraguayan defensive structure of the highest order, France struggled to create but secured a 1-0 win — a Mbappe penalty — to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

Mbappe was not the dominant figure the match suggested he might be, pinned down by the defensive system Gustavo Alfaro had designed for the occasion. Unable to generate clear chances, Didier Deschamps eventually turned to substitute Desire Doue, who earned the second-half penalty. From the spot, the number ten reached seven goals at this tournament.

In the quarter-finals, France will face Morocco, their opponents in the 2022 semi-finals. That tie takes place on Thursday 9 July at 9pm BST at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Here are the full player ratings from the last-16 tie between Paraguay and France.

Paraguay player ratings vs France

GOALKEEPER

Orlando Gill takes the honours as your @MichelobUltra Superior Player of the Match. ?



#FIFAWorldCup #SuperiorPOTM pic.twitter.com/TdFB9RiTMw — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 4, 2026

Orlando Gill — 7.5/10

He was barely tested in the first half, with France unable to muster a single shot on target. Another composed performance whenever he was called into action — reliable in the air and alert on the few occasions France threatened. He could do nothing about Mbappe's penalty. In the closing stages, he produced two excellent saves in quick succession from the number ten, who could easily have doubled the lead.

DEFENDERS

Gustavo Velazquez — 6/10

Omar Alderete — 6/10

Juan Jose Caceres — 7/10

Produced a man-marking display on Mbappe in the final third that was highly effective. Not giving the Real Madrid forward an inch of space is an achievement that earns a strong mark in itself, and he also managed to neutralise Barcola on the left wing simultaneously.

Junior Alonso — 6/10

Gustavo Gomez — 6.5/10

A solid showing from the Paraguayan captain, who was eventually withdrawn after France opened the scoring and Alfaro was forced to push for an equaliser. Bows out of the World Cup having led this team with distinction throughout.

MIDFIELDERS

Diego Gomez — 5.5/10

Had been performing well until the penalty foul on Doue early in the second half. A moment of poor judgement that tainted an otherwise reasonable display and ultimately ended Paraguay's World Cup.

Miguel Almiron — 6.5/10

A tireless, technically accomplished presence and genuinely irreplaceable in Alfaro's system. Gave absolutely everything — visibly suffering cramps and physical exhaustion in the attacking phase — but could not find the answer to France's defensive structure.

Andres Cubas — 6/10

Matias Galarza — 5/10

One of Paraguay's more agitated performers over the 90 minutes, frequently clashing with Mbappe and the French players. Did not make a decisive error but was well below his group-stage standards.

FORWARDS

Julio Enciso — 5.5/10

Alfaro's selection choice sent a clear message: Enciso would be the sole reference for Paraguay's counter-attacks. A strategy that had worked against Germany did not pay dividends against the strength of the French defensive block. Willing and committed throughout but was substituted in pain early in the second half.

SUBSTITUTES

Jose Canale — 5/10

Gustavo Caballero — 5/10

Mauricio — 6.5/10

Produced Paraguay's one and only shot on target, arriving in the 89th minute. Brought on to inject more creativity in the middle of the park but the impact was not sufficient to change the outcome.

Gabriel Avalos — Not rated

France advance to the quarter-finals! ??#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 4, 2026

France player ratings vs Paraguay

GOALKEEPER

Mike Maignan — 7/10

Barely threatened for 90 minutes. When called upon — particularly on aerial balls — he intervened cleanly and without fuss. Also worth noting an accurate long delivery to Mbappe in the goalless period that showed his quality with the ball at his feet.

DEFENDERS

Lucas Digne — 6/10

William Saliba — 7/10

Dayot Upamecano — 7/10

Marshalled the French defensive line and denied Paraguay the kind of openings that had troubled Germany in the last 32. One of the key figures in France's tournament, holding the backline together with authority.

Jules Kounde — 7/10

Unsatisfied with the attacking stalemate, he pushed forward regularly throughout the match, frequently appearing inside the Paraguayan box in an attempt to add an extra dimension to the attacking play.

MIDFIELDERS

Manu Kone — 6.5/10

Produced France's first shot on target and was effective defensively — particularly in the latter stages after the opening goal, when France needed to protect the lead.

Adrien Rabiot — 6/10

One of the few midfielders to show creative initiative in the attacking phase, producing several efforts from outside the box during a match where France lacked their usual fluency in possession.

?? France have qualified for the Quarter-finals!#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 4, 2026

FORWARDS

Ousmane Dembele — 5.5/10

Had a handful of promising but rare opportunities to break the deadlock. His most notable contribution came at the penalty spot itself — absorbing the Paraguayan players' pressure before calmly handing the ball to Mbappe to take the kick.

Michael Olise — 5/10

His worst display of the tournament, a direct consequence of Paraguay's organised defensive system that denied France any room to carry the ball. Booked in stoppage time, he now sits on a yellow card ahead of the quarter-final — a concern for Deschamps.

Bradley Barcola — 5/10

Unable to escape the Paraguayan defensive block on the left flank. It was precisely when Doue replaced him that France began to create opportunities. His absence from the pitch marked a clear turning point.

Kylian Mbappe — 7/10

France's leading scorer at this World Cup, but well below his best against Paraguay. He was well marked throughout by a five-man Paraguayan backline that gave him no room to operate in open play. However, when the moment arrived from the spot, he delivered — his seventh goal of the tournament.

SUBSTITUTES

Desire Doue — 7.5/10

Changed the match entirely. Came on for Barcola and immediately achieved something that had appeared impossible for France up to that point — penetrating the Paraguayan defensive lines. In one such run, he drove at the defence and was brought down in the box by Diego Gomez. Exactly what Deschamps had hoped for from the PSG forward.

Rayan Cherki — 6/10

Came on to help manage the lead and fulfilled the brief. On the right flank following his introduction, Paraguay could no longer impose themselves defensively — though that was also partly because key defenders had already been withdrawn in search of an equaliser.