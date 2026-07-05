Paraguay 0-1 France : One individual moment dismantled 65 minutes of near-perfect defending — the story of Paraguay's World Cup exit

By Alexis Pereira | 05 Jul 2026 01:41

The elimination by France in the World Cup last 16 will undoubtedly leave a bitter taste for Paraguay. Not because the side was dominated or swept aside by one of the tournament's main title contenders — quite the opposite. For 65 minutes, the Albirroja executed Gustavo Alfaro's plan to near-perfection and had the French fearing the tie would stretch into extra time.

The problem was that one detail was impossible to ignore: defending for 90 minutes against a side of France's calibre demands near-unachievable levels of precision. Against an attack loaded with talent, even the smallest slip is usually enough to settle a knockout tie. That is precisely what happened in Philadelphia.

The penalty won by Desire Doue and converted by Kylian Mbappe ended Paraguay's resistance and exposed the ceiling of a strategy built purely around survival.

Against sides of this quality, a single moment can unravel the work of an entire evening.

Even so, Paraguay's campaign ends far from being a disappointment. After 16 years away from the World Cup, the side returned to the biggest stage in football displaying exactly the identity Alfaro had sought to restore: competitiveness, tactical discipline and extraordinary collective commitment.

Paraguay's plan to stop France carried enormous risk

From the first minutes, the Paraguayan approach was unmistakable. Alfaro deployed a rigid 5-4-1, congested the approaches to the box, pushed the defensive lines close together and effectively handed possession to the French. The objective was simple — reduce space, prevent Mbappe, Dembele and company from accelerating, and turn the contest into a physical battle.

On that front, the plan worked for long stretches. France circulated the ball from side to side, found it difficult to penetrate and rarely managed to attack at the kind of speed that suits their forwards. The Paraguayan compactness forced Les Bleus into sending balls across the box and searching for unorthodox solutions — exactly the type of match Alfaro had envisioned.

Relinquishing the ball also made sense within the broader context. Attempting an open game against a technically superior side would have offered France precisely what they enjoy most — space to run into. Alfaro chose instead to minimise the number of live game situations and back his side to find an opportunity through a set-piece, a counter-attack or, in the last resort, a penalty shootout.

Orlando Gill takes the honours as your @MichelobUltra Superior Player of the Match. ?



#FIFAWorldCup #SuperiorPOTM pic.twitter.com/TdFB9RiTMw — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 4, 2026

But there was a clear and inherent risk in that choice.

When a team spends practically the entire match defending, it must get absolutely everything right. Every cover run, every duel, every pressing trap and every clearance become decisive. A single dribble, an individual moment of quality or a mistimed intervention is enough for the entire plan to come apart.

That is what Doue produced when he came off the bench. In one of his first involvements, the young forward won his one-on-one battle down the left, broke through the last defensive line and drew the penalty that settled the French qualification. It was not a succession of Paraguayan errors. Just one. Against a side at this level, a single opening is usually sufficient.

Paraguay's campaign restores their place on the world map and leaves a legacy

If the elimination stings, it cannot erase what Paraguay built across this World Cup.

The beginning, it must be said, was turbulent. A 4-1 defeat to the United States looked like the opening chapter of a short campaign. The response, however, illustrated the resilience of a group that never lost faith in their approach.

In the following game, the Albirroja beat Turkey 1-0 despite playing much of the match with ten men. They then held Australia to a goalless draw and, with four points, advanced as one of the eight best third-placed sides — a route made possible by FIFA's expanded format for a 48-team World Cup.

That was only the beginning of the story. In the knockout rounds, Paraguay produced the biggest shock of the tournament by eliminating four-time world champions Germany. They opened the scoring through Julio Enciso, conceded Kai Havertz's equaliser, held their shape for the entire 120 minutes and showed extraordinary composure to win 4-3 on penalties in a result that sent shockwaves through world football.

Naturally, the victory fuelled a bigger dream. If Germany had fallen, why not France?

The script nearly repeated itself. Once again, the side defended with courage, accepted suffering without losing their organisation and pushed a far more talented opponent to their limits. This time, however, the window for the improbable closed just a little sooner.

Paraguay leave the tournament eliminated but strengthened. After 16 years away from the World Cup, they rediscovered their competitive identity, reclaimed international respect and showed that they remain an extremely difficult proposition for any side.

Perhaps the greatest lesson lies in the defeat against France: competing against giants requires organisation and relentless commitment, but at some point it also requires finding a way to hurt them.