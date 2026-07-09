World Cup news live: Latest England injury updates and France-Morocco build-up

By Ben Knapton | 09 Jul 2026 08:45

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live World Cup 2026 news blog on Thursday, July 9!

Following a rare day with no Mundial action, the quarter-finals are about to get underway, as France and Morocco vie for the first place in the last four.

Meanwhile, the build-up continues to England's quarter-final showdown with Norway, and the fallout continues from the Folarin Balogun saga.

Today's World Cup headlines

World Cup news live: What's happening on July 9?

Wednesday, July 8 marked the first complete 'off day' at the World Cup since the expanded 48-team tournament began, but the action resumes in Foxborough this evening with a tasty 2022 semi-final repeat.

However, only one of France or Morocco will progress to the final four this time around, as Les Bleus and the Atlas Lions lock horns at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough at 9pm UK time.

The clash pits together a France side who overcame a stingy Paraguay defence and unsavoury tactics from their South American foes in a 1-0 round-of-16 win, while the Moroccans survived a few scares against Canada in a 3-0 beating of the co-hosts.

The Atlas Lions' victory came at a cost in particular, though, as star striker Ismael Saibari picked up a thigh injury which will rule him out of the quarter-final, as confirmed by head coach Mohamed Ouahbi.

In Saibari's place, Al-Ain attacker Soufiane Rahimi is expected to lead the line; the 30-year-old came off the bench to score his second goal of the competition in the last-16 success over Canada, while he also provided an assist in the group-stage victory over Haiti.

On France's end, it remains to be seen whether Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni will overcome muscular discomfort in time to make the cut, but Didier Deschamps is unlikely to risk him from the first whistle.

Elsewhere, England continue their prep for Saturday's clash with Norway, while Spain and Belgium gear up to meet in their quarter-final contest in Ingelwood on Friday.