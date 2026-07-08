France vs. Morocco: Why this is not the same Atlas Lions Les Bleus beat in Qatar four years ago

By Joshua Cole | 08 Jul 2026 20:26 , Last updated: 08 Jul 2026 20:27

Four years ago, Theo Hernandez's fifth-minute strike set the tone for a 2-0 France win that ended Morocco's fairytale run at the semi-final stage in Qatar.

On Thursday, the same two sides meet again in the World Cup quarter-finals, but Les Bleus would be mistaken to treat this as a rematch in anything but name.

The current Morocco side is a materially different team to the one Didier Deschamps' France dispatched in 2022, as they now have a different personnel, a different system, and a different level of attacking ambition.

Ahead of this quarterfinal tie, Sports Mole looks at what has changed in the Moroccan side between the 2022 and 2026 World Cup.

A new voice on the touchline

© Iconsport / Ewen Gavet

Perhaps the biggest difference between Morocco's 2022 side and the one France will face on Thursday is in the dugout.

Walid Regragui will forever be remembered for leading the Atlas Lions to the semi-finals in Qatar, becoming the first African coach to take an African nation that far at a World Cup, but his reign came to an end in March following the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

His successor, Mohamed Ouahbi, arrived with an outstanding reputation after guiding Morocco to the FIFA Under-20 World Cup title in 2025, and while the 49-year-old inherited much of Regragui's defensive foundation, he has encouraged a more adventurous style without sacrificing the organisation that made Morocco so difficult to beat four years ago.

Unbeaten through his first 10 matches heading to this quarter-finals, Ouahbi has quickly shown that this is a team willing to dictate games rather than simply contain opponents.

New faces have reshaped Morocco's team

© Imago / Shengolpixs

The evolution is reflected in the squad itself, with the biggest one being Brahim Diaz's decision to represent Morocco, which has given Ouahbi a creative outlet that simply was not available in Qatar.

The Real Madrid playmaker has become the first African player to register four assists at a single World Cup after setting up another goal in the round of 16 victory over Canada.

Ismael Saibari, who made his debut in 2023, has also become one of Morocco's most influential attackers at this World Cup, rewarding his manager with goals against Brazil, Scotland and Haiti, in what has been an impressive tournament for him so far.

Elsewhere, teenage midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi has emerged as one of Morocco's brightest new talents, with the Lille youngster seamlessly stepping into the senior setup after starring at youth level, while Fulham defender Issa Diop has added further strength and experience at the heart of the defence.

Perhaps the clearest indication of Morocco's evolution, though, is that several of the heroes from Qatar have made way, with Youssef En-Nesyri and Sofiane Boufal absent from this squad altogether, underlining just how much Morocco's options have evolved over the last four years.

A bolder tactical identity

© Iconsport / SUSA

Regragui's Morocco were admired for their discipline, compact defensive shape and devastating counter-attacks, but Ouahbi has added another dimension.

The Atlas Lions now press higher, commit more bodies forward and allow Diaz the freedom to drift between the lines, while the full-backs provide far greater attacking width than they did in Qatar – yet that extra ambition has not come at the expense of defensive solidity.

Morocco have still conceded only four goals in five matches at this World Cup, but they have looked considerably more threatening in the final third, scoring 10 times, including three against Canada in the Round of 16, while also creating enough chances against top teams like Brazil and Netherlands.

The numbers point towards a side capable of controlling matches with the ball rather than waiting patiently for transition opportunities.

Experience has become belief

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Although Morocco have evolved, much of the spine that carried them to the 2022 semi-finals remains intact.

Captain Achraf Hakimi, goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and Sofyan Amrabat continue to provide leadership, but they now do so with the confidence that comes from having already broken new ground on the biggest stage.

Hakimi has developed into one of the world's finest right-backs during his time at Paris Saint-Germain, while Bounou continues to prove decisive, laying a legitimate claim at being one of the best African goalkeepers in history.

That experience, combined with the emergence of a new generation led by Diaz and Saibari, has transformed Morocco from one of the tournament's surprise packages into a side that genuinely expects to compete with the world's elite.

