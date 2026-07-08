Why Aston Villa may not sign Amadou Onana replacement as Unai Emery sent new transfer warning

By Ben Knapton | 08 Jul 2026 19:35

Aston Villa's search for an Amadou Onana replacement will be complicated due to the Lions' lack of "financial freedom", Richard Dunne has exclusively told Sports Mole.

Unai Emery and Belgium were dealt a devastating blow on Tuesday, when it was announced that Onana had suffered an ACL tear in the Red Devils' 4-1 win over the USA in the World Cup 2026 last 16.

The former Everton man's entire 2026-27 season could now be compromised, leaving Emery with Youri Tielemans, Boubacar Kamara, Lamare Bogarde and John McGinn as his central midfield options.

However, Kamara missed the second half of the 2025-26 campaign with a severe knee problem of his own - one that could also rule him out of the start of the next season - while McGinn primarily operates further forward.

As a result, Villa could be pressed into action in the transfer market to cover for Onana's lengthy absence, but ex-defender Dunne has warned his old club that signing a replacement will not be so straightforward.

Aston Villa sent transfer warning over Amadou Onana replacement

© Iconsport / Belga

"He's a huge player," Dunne said. "He makes a big impact on the side. The defensive stuff he can do is invaluable to Villa, so he'll be a big loss.

"They're in a situation where they don't seem to have the financial freedom to go and buy the players they want, and they're going to have to work hard. Emery's been an expert in the market, so hopefully he can find a replacement of the same calibre."

Twenty-four-year-old Onana suffered his crushing injury just 21 minutes into Belgium's win over the USA, in which Romelu Lukaku paid tribute to his teammate by holding up his shirt after scoring the Red Devils' fourth goal.

Onana played 38 times for Aston Villa in all competitions in 2025-26, scoring two Premier League goals and making 10 Europa League starts en route to the trophy.

The midfielder's appearance against the USA was his fourth World Cup 2026 outing for Belgium, who play Spain in Friday's quarter-final for the right to meet France or Morocco in the semi-finals.

Who could Aston Villa sign to replace Amadou Onana?

© Imago / IMAGO / Revierfoto

The timing of Onana's injury could hardly be worse for Villa from an economic perspective, after the Lions were fined a whopping £19.2m by UEFA for breaching their squad cost ratio (SCR) limit.

The rules stress that clubs must not spend over 70% of their turnover on football-related salaries, and Villa are under significant pressure to make big sales before bolstering their own ranks with new additions.

However, the free agent market is currently brimming with standout names after the June 30 contract expiry date, most notably Franck Kessie, Fabinho, Leon Goretzka, Yves Bissouma and Dani Ceballos, whom Emery signed on loan for Arsenal in 2019.

All should be attracted by the chance to play Champions League football at Villa Park, but as free agents, the ball is in their court when it comes to negotiating salaries.

Ultimately, with McGinn able to drop deeper and Ross Barkley also still under contract for another, Villa may decide that the reward does not justify the financial risk when it comes to signing an Onana replacement.

Richard Dunne was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of William Hill - Harry Kane World Cup 2026 Goals