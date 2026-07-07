Aston Villa transfer news: Villans in 'pole position' for PSG teenager who became World Cup history-maker

By Axel Clody | 07 Jul 2026 11:05

Ibrahim Mbaye's performances at the 2026 World Cup appear to have accelerated a major decision over his future at Paris Saint-Germain, with Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur both tracking the teenager as his desire for a departure from the French capital grows.

The 18-year-old winger made an instant impact on the world stage, becoming the youngest African scorer in World Cup history when he came off the bench to beat Theo Hernandez and net a superb goal for Senegal against France in a 3-1 victory during the group stage.

Senegal were subsequently eliminated by Belgium in the round of 16, but the tournament has transformed Mbaye's perception of his own value and the role he deserves.

According to Foot Mercato, Mbaye no longer has any intention of accepting a bit-part role, and a summer exit from PSG is now firmly on his mind.

World Cup history sparks exit rethink at PSG

© Imago / IMAGO / NurPhoto / José Breton

Mbaye had benefited from a series of injuries to senior players in the first half of last season, but once Luis Enrique recovered his first-choice options, the young Senegalese international found his opportunities sharply reduced.

He did not appear at any stage of PSG's Champions League knockout campaign and made only sporadic appearances in Ligue 1 during the second half of the season.

That level of involvement is no longer acceptable to the teenager. Foot Mercato report that Mbaye is increasingly inclined towards making a bold decision for his career and has stopped concealing his desire to leave.

The path to regular football at the Parc des Princes looks more blocked than ever, with PSG still pushing to bring in Maghnes Akliouche and Yan Diomande to further strengthen their forward line.

Those closest to Mbaye are reportedly attempting to counsel him against making a rushed decision, but the interest from elsewhere has already surfaced.

Aston Villa in pole position ahead of Spurs

© Imago / Joaquim Ferreira/ HMB Media

Tottenham Hotspur, already active in this summer's window, are understood to be attracted by Mbaye's profile and keen to add him to their rebuilding squad under Roberto De Zerbi.

However, Aston Villa hold a significant advantage and are considered the front-runners. The Villans are reportedly ready to table a £34m (€40m) bid for the PSG teenager and have been working on this deal for several months, with discussions understood to have taken place with the player and his representatives as far back as May.

The decisive factor in Villa's favour is straightforward: they will compete in the Champions League next season, whereas Tottenham have no European football to offer.

For a player of Mbaye's ambition and emerging status, the lure of playing at the highest level on a regular basis is likely to prove far more persuasive than a higher fee or wages without it.