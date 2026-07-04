Arsenal transfer news: Leandro Trossard wage demands 'revealed' after Besiktas offer

By Darren Plant | 04 Jul 2026 09:40

The wage demands of Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard allegedly become clear amid interest from Besiktas.

Despite helping Arsenal win the Premier League title and reach the Champions League final, there is every expectation that the playmaker will depart the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Trossard is currently preparing for Belgium's World Cup last-16 tie against USA, but speculation is ongoing in the background.

Amid talk of interest from Aston Villa, Trossard is said to have taken the stance that he will make no decisions until after the World Cup.

Nevertheless, as per Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Besiktas appear to be the new frontrunners.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Why could Besiktas be favourites to sign Trossard?

The report alleges that the Turkish club have shown a willingness to get close to the wage demands of the 31-year-old.

Trossard is said to be demanding €8.5m (£7.28m) per year if he is to make the switch to Super Lig.

There is no indication as to whether his demands would change if he were to stay in the Premier League or move to another league.

Having finished in fourth position in the Super Lig table in 2025-26, Besiktas have earned a spot in the Europa League second qualifying round.

© Iconsport / ZUMA - Icon Sport

What is Arsenal's Trossard asking price?

Besiktas are said to have put together a proposal worth €20m (£17.14m) for Trossard.

While it is yet to be determined whether Arsenal will accept that bid, the versatile forward now has less than 12 months remaining on his contract.

Despite Trossard's reputation being enhanced with his two goals and two assists from four appearances at the World Cup, Arsenal may now take a hardball stance.

He has contributed 36 goals and 34 assists from his 176 appearances in an Arsenal shirt.