Arsenal transfer news: Key Mikel Arteta target 'hijacked' by Premier League rival as £10m failure fuels Andrea Berta concern

By Lewis Nolan | 03 Jul 2026 01:49

Manchester City are working to agree a £10m deal for Arsenal target Jeremy Monga, the newest report has revealed.

Mikel Arteta's side are in a position of strength this summer having finally won the Premier League title, and many supporters are keen for the club's hierarchy to be as ambitious as possible.

Some of the reported targets this summer include Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers and Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola, though both would almost certainly cost in excess of £100m each.

Leicester City teenager Jeremy Monga was thought to be a more low-profile target, with outlets claiming Arsenal were locked in negotiations with the League One side.

However, journalist David Ornstein has reported in The Athletic that Man City closing in on a £10m deal with Leicester for the 16-year-old despite the keen interest of the Gunners.

© Imago

Jeremy Monga to Man City: Worry for Arsenal's youth prospects?

A generous reading of the situation could be that Arsenal are planning to spend significant sums on the likes of Rogers and Barcola, meaning they need to save money wherever they can.

However, there is no doubt that losing out on Monga represents a blow to the club's ambitions of developing a young core for the future.

There are great hopes for Max Dowman over the coming seasons, but others like Ethan Nwaneri may leave the club permanently this summer, while academy product Bukayo Saka may have declined following a series of injuries.

With the spiralling cost of transfer fees in the modern market, missing out on Monga for £10m could be a costly decision over the next few years.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Arsenal transfer targets: Concerning signs for Andrea Berta?

Andrea Berta became Arsenal's sporting director in March 2025, but his hit rate in the market for the Londoners has been mixed so far.

There are serious concerns about striker Viktor Gyokeres and winger Noni Madueke, while midfield signing Martin Zubimendi was replaced in the lineup in the closing stages of 2025-26 by Myles Lewis-Skelly.

While the addition of someone like Rogers to the team would be beneficial, he profiles differently to Barcola, with the former better in central areas.

It is still early in the transfer window and many deals are expected to be completed after the conclusion of the World Cup, but it remains to be seen whether Berta can help Arsenal build on their title win this summer.