Preview: Sligo Rovers vs Shamrock Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 03 Jul 2026 00:05

Desperate to escape the threat of relegation in the Irish Premier Division, Sligo Rovers will welcome defending champions Shamrock Rovers to the Showgrounds on Friday.

The Bit O' Red are hoping to avoid a fourth defeat in five games this week, while the Hoops are in contrasting form and could make it four wins from five.

Match preview

John Russell's Sligo thought they had stabilised after a run of three wins, three draws and just one defeat between early April and early May, but they are once again on the brink after a severe downturn.

The Bit O'Red currently sit ninth in the table, though they are just two points behind eighth-placed Drogheda United and could climb out of the relegation playoff spot with a win.

On the other hand, bottom-of-the-pile Waterford are in resurgent form at the moment under new boss Graham Coughlan, and given they are only three points behind Russell's side, defeat for Sligo on Friday could have devastating consequences.

The Bit O'Red ended May with a 3-1 loss against Bohemians, and began June with two further defeats - 4-0 against Waterford and 2-0 against St Patrick's Athletic.

However, after a 2-2 stalemate against Shelbourne last time out stopped the rot, some supporters will be hopeful about the hosts' chances, especially considering they have lost just twice on home turf since March.

© Imago

Meanwhile, Stephen Bradley's Shamrock are eyeing yet another Premier Division title this season, and they will be keen to maintain their lead at the top of the tree this week.

The Hoops beat Scottish side Hibernian 1-0 in a friendly on Tuesday, following up a 3-1 league triumph over Galway United four days prior.

That top-flight win kept Bradley's men seven points clear of second-placed Bohemians, though they will be wary of the fact that third-placed St Pat's (38 points) have played two games fewer.

Friday's cash represents another opportunity to add to their tally against one of the division's strugglers, but Shamrock will need to earn back-to-back victories away from home for the first time this season to do so, having alternated between wins and losses across their last seven.

That being said, the visitors are overwhelming favourites to come out on top at the Showgrounds, and after seeing their team win five of their seven most recent outings overall, fans will be expecting nothing less.

Sligo Rovers League of Ireland Premier form:

L

W

L

L

L

D

Shamrock Rovers League of Ireland Premier form:

W

W

L

W

D

W

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Sligo will be without loanee centre-back Shane Blaney, as well as right-back Conor Reynolds, who is sidelined once again with a hip injury.

In their absence, expect to see Jeannot Esua start on the right of a four-man defence alongside Gareth McElroy, Sean McHale and Sean Stewart.

The Bit O' Red are also down a couple of midfielders this week, including Ciaron Harkin and the attack-minded Jad Hakiki - who has not played since April due to a foot injury - though James McManus and Carl McHugh should operate in a double pivot behind Daire Patton.

As for Shamrock, they are missing centre-back Roberto Lopes, who is set to face Lionel Messi's Argentina in the round of 32 at World Cup 2026 as a key part of the Cape Verde XI.

In terms of injuries, the versatile Daniel Grant is unavailable after suffering a muscle issue, so Jake Mulraney and Adam Brennan are likely to start as wing-backs either side of centre-backs Cory O'Sullivan, Lee Grace and Enda Stevens.

Elsewhere, 17-year-old attacking midfielder Victor Ozhianvuna is out of action with a muscle injury of his own, while striker Rory Gaffney has an ankle problem and fellow forward Daniel Mandroiu is closing in on a return from a knee injury.

With Mandroiu unlikely to feature, Dylan Watts and Graham Burke are set to provide support for centre-forward John McGovern, who will be hoping to build on his goal during his most recent outing against Galway United.

Sligo Rovers possible starting lineup:

Sergeant; Esua, McElroy, McHale, Stewart; McManus, McHugh; O'Kane, Patton, Fitzgerald; Kavanagh

Shamrock Rovers possible starting lineup:

McGinty; O'Sullivan, Grace, Stevens; Mulraney, Healy, Byrne, Brennan; Watts, Burke; McGovern

We say: Sligo Rovers 1-3 Shamrock Rovers

Sligo will be desperate to escape the relegation playoff spot - and avoid potentially falling to the foot of the table - so expect to see a spirit performance, regardless of the result.

However, Shamrock are in strong form after winning five of their last seven games, and the league leaders should collect all three points on Friday evening.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.