Preview: Waterford United vs Sligo Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 10 Jun 2026 10:58 , Last updated: 10 Jun 2026 11:02

The bottom two teams in the League of Ireland Premier Division will lock horns on Friday evening, as Waterford United welcome Sligo Rovers to the Waterford Regional Sports Centre.

Waterford are currently bottom of the division, picking up only 11 points from their 19 league matches this season, while Sligo occupy ninth, boasting 19 points from as many matches.

Match preview

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a tough campaign for Waterford to date, with only 11 points being gathered from 19 games, which has left them rock bottom of the division, eight points behind ninth-placed Sligo and 10 from Drogheda in eighth.

Graham Coughlan's side have comfortably the worst defensive record in the League of Ireland Premier Division this season, conceding 40 times, while they have only managed to post one win - a 2-1 success over Drogheda on May 18.

Waterford will enter this match off the back of a pulsating 3-3 draw against Drogheda, with Benny Couto netting late to secure a share of the spoils.

The Blues have only actually lost two of their nine home league matches this season, drawing six times in the process, but they are the second-lowest goalscorers on home soil with 10.

Waterford just about lead the overall head-to-head record between these two sides, posting 21 wins to Sligo's 20, while 16 of their 57 games throughout history have finished level.

© Iconsport

Sligo were victorious in the last match between the two sides in April, recording a 2-0 win, while they are unbeaten against Waterford since February 2025 - a run of five games.

The visitors will enter this match off the back of a 3-1 home defeat to Bohemians, with the result leaving them ninth in the table on 19 points, two points behind eighth-placed Drogheda.

John Russell's side have picked up eight points from their nine matches on the road this term, but they are the lowest goalscorers on their travels in this season's League of Ireland Premier Division, finding the back of the net on just six occasions.

Sligo have actually only won one of their last six matches, but that was a 2-1 success over Shamrock Rovers in their last away fixture on May 22.

Waterford United League of Ireland Premier form:

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Sligo Rovers League of Ireland Premier form:

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Team News

Waterford will again be without the services of Finlay Armstrong and Evan McLaughlin through injury, but Luke Heeney will be back in the fold, with the 27-year-old serving a suspension against Drogheda last time out.

Tommy Lonergan is the team's top goalscorer this season, scoring eight times in 17 appearances, and the 22-year-old will continue in the final third of the field.

There is also set to be another spot in the attack for 38-year-old Padraig Amond, who has three goals to his name during the current campaign.

As for Sligo, Jad Hakiki, Seb Quirk and Conor Reynolds remain on the sidelines due to injury.

Archie Meekison is also a doubt, but James McManus is available again, having been unable to face parent club Bohemians last time out.

Will Fitzgerald is the team's leading goalscorer this season with four, and the 27-year-old is set to feature in a wide area, while Cian Kavanagh is expected to keep his spot through the middle for the visitors.

Waterford United possible starting lineup:

McMullan; Johnson, Cann, Mahon, Long, Couto; Heeney, McMenamy, Noonan; Lonergan, Amond

Sligo Rovers possible starting lineup:

Sargeant; Denham, McElroy, Blaney; Esua, McHugh, McHale, Fitzgerald; Patton, O'Kane; Kavanagh

We say: Waterford United 1-1 Sligo Rovers

Waterford, for all of their struggles this season, are difficult to beat at home, and we are expecting the hosts to be good enough for a point against Sligo on Friday night.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.