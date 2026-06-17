Preview: Waterford vs Shamrock Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 17 Jun 2026 15:20 , Last updated: 17 Jun 2026 15:22

Shamrock Rovers will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the League of Ireland Premier Division when they travel to Waterford on Friday.

The hosts currently sit bottom of the league and are five points behind second-bottom Sligo Rovers, while the visitors are five points above second-placed St Patrick's Athletic.

Match preview

Waterford have endured a disappointing season so far, but results have improved since Graham Coughlan took charge of the club in May.

In his first five games, Coughlan has guided Waterford to two wins, two draws and one defeat, meaning he has picked up more points in that time than the club did in their previous 15 league matches.

Waterford thumped Sligo Rovers 4-0 in their most recent match, with Padraig Amond bagging a hat-trick and Jorgen Voilas also finding the back of the net.

The Blues will be hoping to pick up back-to-back league victories for the first time this season, but they do not have a strong record against Shamrock Rovers.

In their last eight meetings, Waterford have failed to pick up a single win, suffering seven defeats and earning one draw.

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Shamrock Rovers, meanwhile, have enjoyed an impressive season so far with 12 wins, four draws and just five defeats.

The Hoops are looking to win their 23rd league title, having regained it last year after finishing second behind Shelbourne in 2024.

Head coach Stephen Bradley has been in charge since 2016 and has guided the club to five league titles, two FAI Cups and two President of Ireland's Cups during his tenure.

However, Shamrock Rovers head into Friday's clash off the back of a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Shelbourne last week and will be keen to get back to winning ways.

Waterford FC League of Ireland Premier form:

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Shamrock Rovers League of Ireland Premier form:

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Team News

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Waterford are set to be without the likes of Finlay Armstrong and Evan McLaughlin through injury.

Amond will continue up front after scoring a hat-trick against Sligo Rovers last week, while Voilas could partner him after scoring off the bench.

Shamrock Rovers are without defender Pico Lopes, who is away at the World Cup with Cape Verde and starred as they drew with Spain in their opening game.

Striker Daniel Mandoiu is also likely to miss the game with a muscle issue and Aaron Greene may continue up front as a result.

Waterford possible starting lineup:

McMullan; Houston, Johnson, Long, Mahon, Couto; Cann, Heeney; McMenamy; Amond, Voilas

Shamrock Rovers possible starting lineup:

McGinty; Sobowale, Grace, Stevens; Mulraney, Healy, Watts, Brennan; Burke, Byrne; Greene

We say: Waterford 0-2 Shamrock Rovers

Despite Waterford's big win over Sligo Rovers last week, we are backing Shamrock Rovers to pick up all three points. Stephen Bradley's side have an excellent recent record against Waterford and are top of the league for a reason.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.