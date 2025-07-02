Preview: Derry City vs Waterford United - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Friday's League of Ireland Premier clash between Derry City and Waterford United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Derry City will be aiming to make it four straight wins in the League of Ireland Premier Division when they continue their campaign with a home fixture against Waterford United on Friday night.

The hosts are second in the League of Ireland Premier Division table, 11 points behind leaders Shamrock Rovers with two games in hand, while Waterford are eighth, picking up 27 points from their 22 league games this term.

Match preview

Derry City have won the League of Ireland Premier Division on two previous occasions, with their last success coming back in 1997, but they ended last season in fourth, which was a disappointment for the Northern Ireland outfit.

Tiernan Lynch's side have a record of 11 wins, four draws and seven defeats from their 22 league matches this season, with a total of 37 points leaving them second in the table.

Derry City are 11 points behind the leaders Shamrock Rovers, but they have two games in hand on the side at the summit and are two points clear of fourth-placed Drogheda United with two games in hand.

The home side will enter this match off the back of three straight wins over Shelbourne, St Patrick's Athletic and Drogheda, while they are unbeaten in the league since the end of May.

Derry City have lost their last two league games against Waterford, though, including a 2-1 reverse when the two teams last locked horns at the end of April.

Waterford will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Shamrock Rovers, with their last success proving to be a 1-0 victory over Bohemians on June 20.

The Blues have a record of eight wins, three draws and 11 defeats from their 22 league matches this season, with a total of 27 points leaving them in eighth, eight points clear of ninth-placed Sligo Rovers.

John Coleman's side have picked up 14 points from their 11 home league matches during the 2024-25 campaign, while Derry City have 17 points from their 11 top-flight fixtures on their travels.

Waterford are actually six-time League of Ireland champions, with their last success in the competition coming in 1973, but they were a disappointing seventh in the top flight last term.

Derry City League of Ireland form:

LLDWWW

Waterford United League of Ireland form:

DDLWDL

Team News

Derry City will again be without the services of Cameron Dummigan on Friday through injury.

Michael Duffy has been in impressive form this season, scoring seven times and registering five assists in 24 appearances, and there will again be a spot in the final third for the 30-year-old.

Meanwhile, Gavin Whyte and Liam Boyce are also set for starting roles in this clash.

As for Waterford, Matty Smith is injured, but the visitors are otherwise in strong shape, with no fresh issues being reported ahead of their contest with Derry City.

Padraig Amond is having a standout season, scoring nine times and registering two assists in 23 appearances, and the 37-year-old will again lead the line for the visitors.

Derry City possible starting lineup:

Mower; Boyce, Connolly, Holt, Todd; Winchester, Cann, Diallo; Whyte, Boyce, Duffy

Waterford United possible starting lineup:

McMullan; Horton, Leahy, Boyle, Burke; Lonergan, McDonald, Olayinka, Glenfield, Dempsey; Amond

We say: Derry City 2-1 Waterford United

Derry City are in excellent form at the moment; Waterford are capable of making this a tricky match, but we are expecting the in-form hosts to collect all three points on Friday.

