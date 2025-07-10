Preview: Sligo vs Derry - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's League of Ireland Premier clash between Sligo Rovers and Derry City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fighting for survival in the League of Ireland's Premier Division, relegation-threatened Sligo Rovers are set to host European hopefuls Derry City at the Showgrounds on Saturday.

The Bit O' Red will be hoping to make it four games unbeaten this weekend, while the Candystripes will be looking for a fifth straight league win.

Match preview

Fans of John Russell's Sligo have endured a tough season so far, but with two victories, two draws and just one loss from their last five matches, it would be fair to say that they have built some upwards momentum ahead of this clash.

This past Saturday, the Bit O' Red earned a commendable point in a 2-2 draw against top-of-the-table Shamrock Rovers, but the manager will be disappointed that his team raced into a two-goal lead thanks to a brace from Jad Hakiki only to concede twice without reply.

That stalemate brought Russell's side to 20 points, a tally that has them ninth in the table, seven behind eighth-placed Waterford and guaranteed safety.

As they aim to claw back ground on the way to maintaining their top-flight status, the hosts will take confidence from their home record that features one draw and two wins since May, as well as just two defeats at the Showgrounds since early April.

A sixth triumph of the campaign would be enough to take Sligo eight points clear of bottom club Cork City, and could move them to within four points of security in a best-case scenario, though a more-likely 14th loss may see their cushion in the relegation playoff spot reduced to two.

Meanwhile, Tiernan Lynch's Derry are in excellent form going into this weekend's showdown, matching league-leaders Shamrock across their last six matches with four wins, one draw and one loss.

However, the Candystripes reduced the gap at the summit after thrashing Waterford 7-2 in their most recent competitive clash, taking their current victory streak to four games and their unbeaten run to five.

Three points last Friday kept Lynch's men second in the table with a total of 40, but while they are now two ahead of third-placed Bohemians and fourth-placed Drogheda United, they are still nine points behind Shamrock.

Knowing that defeat could put their European dreams at risk, the visitors will be expecting another positive result having won their last two competitive fixtures on the road - keeping clean sheets in both - and losing just twice on their travels in the past four months.

A fifth victory on the bounce for Derry could put pressure on the title favourites if the gap is reduced to a more surmountable six points, but they will be aware that walking away empty handed would open the door for Drogheda and Bohemians to drop them down to fourth.

Sligo Rovers League of Ireland Premier form:

Derry City League of Ireland Premier form:

Team News

Sligo are likely to be without winger Owen Elding after he was taken off with an injury late on against Shamrock, so expect to see Cian Kavanagh take his place this weekend.

Further back, James McManus and Jake Doyle-Hayes should start at the base of Russell's midfield, providing a platform for the attack-minded Jad Hakiki.

As for Derry, striker Liam Boyce, who netted a hat-trick against Waterford, will be leading the line again, supported by Gavin Whyte and Michael Duffy from out wide.

Elsewhere, Hayden Cann, Mark Connolly and Kevin Holt should start in a back three, flanked by Ronan Boyce and Sam Todd in front of goalkeeper Brian Maher.

Sligo Rovers possible starting lineup:

Sargeant; Reynolds, Denham, McClean, Fitzgerald; McManus, Hayes; Kavanagh, Hakiki, O'Kane; Waweru

Derry City possible starting lineup:

Maher; Boyce, Cann, Connolly, Holt, Todd; Whyte, Diallo, Winchester, Duffy; Boyce

We say: Sligo Rovers 1-3 Derry City

Sligo have improved their outlook significantly this season after a number of commendable performances in recent weeks, but they may be outmatched by their ambitious visitors this weekend.

Derry have built momentum ahead of this clash, and they will be expecting to make it five wins in a row on Saturday.

