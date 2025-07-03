Preview: Sligo vs Shamrock - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's League of Ireland Premier clash between Sligo Rovers and Shamrock Rovers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In a clash that will impact both ends of the League of Ireland table, relegation-threatened Sligo Rovers will welcome first-placed Shamrock Rovers to the Showgrounds on Saturday.

The ninth-placed hosts are second last with 19 points following their 1-1 draw with Bohemians on June 27, while the league leaders beat Waterford 1-0 on the same date, with the victory increasing their points tally to 48.

Match preview

Sligo withstood significant pressure against third-placed Bohemians – they faced 29 shots, 10 attempts on target and two big chances – but they will be disappointed to have conceded a 95th-minute equaliser.

Manager John Russell’s side have only scored four goals in their last four games, but while their return of 26 goals in the league makes them the third-worst offensive team, their tally is just two fewer than joint second top scorers Derry City and Drogheda United.

The Bit O'Red occupy the division’s relegation playoff spot and are eight points and one place from safety, but they are only four points ahead of 10th-placed Cork City.

Sligo have won two, drawn one and lost one of their past four matches, whereas they had only triumphed in two of their prior 14 outings, losing on nine occasions.

The hosts’ record at home has been better of late considering they achieved victory in their two most recent fixtures at the Showgrounds, though they were winless in their previous seven at the stadium, suffering five defeats.

Opponents Shamrock dominated proceedings against Waterford, preventing them from creating a single big chance while also restricting them to just one effort on target in the second half.

Boss Stephen Bradley will not be overly concerned by the fact his side have only netted once in two games given his team are the division’s leading scorers (42) and scored eight times in their prior three fixtures.

Hoops’ record against Sligo is mixed, with the visitors winning three, drawing one and losing two of their last six encounters against their hosts.

Though the club have suffered one defeat in their two most recent matches, they achieved victories in nine of the 11 games preceding Saturday’s clash, settling for one stalemate in that time.

Shamrock lost 1-0 against Bohemians in their last away game on June 23, but they were unbeaten in their previous eight on the road, emerging as victors six times in that period.

Team News

Sligo will be without suspended centre-back John Mahon, as well as injured defender Gareth McElroy.

Kyle McDonagh, Oliver Denham, Conor Reynolds and Reece Hutchinson are candidates to start in a back four.

Jake Doyle Hayes and Daire Patton could play in a double pivot behind attacking midfielder Jad Hakiki given Ronan Manning is dealing with an injury.

As for Shamrock, wing-back Adam Matthews will be absent due to a calf issue, so expect Daniel Grant and Joshua Honohan to appear either side of a back three.

Daniel Mandroiu, Matthew Healy and Dylan Watts started as a trio in midfield last time out, and they are likely to feature again on Saturday.

In the forward line, Graham Burke and Michael Noonan may partner each other considering they are the team’s top (seven) and joint second top scorers (six) respectively.

Sligo Rovers possible starting lineup:

Sargeant; McDonagh, Denham, Reynolds, Hutchinson; Hayes, Patton; Elding, Hakiki, Fitzgerald; Waweru

Shamrock Rovers possible starting lineup:

McGinty; Cleary, Lopez, O'Sullivan; Grant, Mandroiu, Healy, Watts, Honohan; Burke, Noonan

We say: Sligo Rovers 1-2 Shamrock Rovers

Shamrock have found clashes against Sligo difficult in the past years, and they could encounter more difficulties on the weekend

However, it is hard to ignore the visitors’ strong form, and they should be considered favourites for all three points.

