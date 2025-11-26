World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo learns fate as FIFA reveal suspension length for legendary forward

By Matt Law | 26 Nov 2025 08:31 , Last updated: 26 Nov 2025 09:51

Cristiano Ronaldo will be free to represent Portugal in their 2026 World Cup opener, with FIFA confirming the punishment for the Al-Nassr striker following his red card against Republic of Ireland earlier this month.

The 40-year-old received the first red card of his international career against Republic of Ireland after throwing his arm towards Dara O'Shea.

Ronaldo had been in serious danger of missing Portugal's first two matches at the 2026 World Cup, as he was facing a three-game suspension.

FIFA have confirmed that a three-game ban has been imposed, but the final two games are suspended for one year, providing that there is not a similar incident during the probation period.

Ronaldo was banned for Portugal's final World Cup qualification fixture against Armenia, which Roberto Martinez's side won 9-1 to secure their spot at next summer's tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be available for Portugal’s opening match at the 2026 World Cup despite his sending off against the Republic of Ireland.



He was expected to be given a three-match ban but he has had the second and third matches suspended for a year ? pic.twitter.com/T4sbdADWiu — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 25, 2025

Ronaldo cleared to play in opening two games of 2026 World Cup

A FIFA statement said: “The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has imposed a three-match ban on Cristiano Ronaldo following his direct red card at the FIFA World Cup 2026 preliminary competition match between the Republic of Ireland and Portugal played in Dublin on 13 November 2025. The first of the three matches was served in the encounter Portugal v. Armenia played on 16 November 2025.

“In line with article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the serving of the two remaining matches has been suspended under a one-year probation period.

“If Cristiano Ronaldo commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension set out in the disciplinary decision shall be deemed automatically revoked and the remaining two matches must be served immediately at the next official match(es) of the Portuguese representative team.

"This is without prejudice to any additional sanctions imposed for the new infringement. The three-match suspension is subject to appeal to the FIFA Appeal Committee.”

? ????????: Cristiano Ronaldo will play his 6️⃣th World Cup!



No player has ???? gone beyond 5 ?



2006 ??⁰2010 ??⁰2014 ??⁰2018 ??⁰2022 ??⁰2026 ?? ?? ??



History maker! ? pic.twitter.com/Q5EiDEQfHt — 433 (@433) November 16, 2025

World Cup 2026: Ronaldo looking for perfect finish to his international career

Ronaldo has already confirmed that next summer's World Cup will be his final international tournament, so it is his last chance to end his career with arguably the most prestigious trophy in football.

When recently asked by CNN whether the 2026 World Cup would be his last major tournament, Ronaldo confirmed: "Definitely, yes, because I will be 41 years old (at the World Cup).

"I gave everything for football. I've been in the game for the last 25 years. I did everything, I have many records in the different scenarios in the clubs and also in the national teams. I'm really proud. So let's enjoy the moment, live the moment."

Ronaldo has scored an incredible 143 goals in 226 appearances for Portugal, including eight goals and two assists in 22 outings in the finals of a World Cup.

This season, the forward has represented Al-Nassr on 12 occasions, scoring 11 goals and registering two assists, and he has another 18 months left to run on his contract with the Saudi Pro League outfit.