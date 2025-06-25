Preview: Derry vs Drogheda - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Friday's League of Ireland Premier clash between Derry City and Drogheda United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Derry City are set to host Drogheda United on Friday night in a crucial clash as both teams fight for European qualification in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

The hosts are fourth in the standings with 34 points from 21 league fixtures, while the visitors are third in the table with 35 points from 23 games.

Match preview

Derry City have been consistent challengers for the European places in the Irish top division in recent years, securing back-to-back runners-up finishes in 2022 and 2023 before narrowly missing out with a fourth-placed finish last term.

Despite their consistent entry into the qualifiers, the Candystripes have been unable to achieve qualification in recent seasons, last reaching the first round of the UEFA Cup in 2006–07, suffering elimination in all 10 of their qualification campaigns since.

Tiernan Lynch was appointed ahead of this season to guide Derry City back into the European qualifiers and ultimately achieve qualification to the proper competition, and he has steered the team into contention to achieve that goal in the league.

The Candystripes are fourth in the League of Ireland Premier Division table with 34 points from 21 fixtures, after 10 wins, four draws and seven defeats.

Those results leave Derry City just two points behind second-placed Bohemian FC and only one point behind third-placed Drogheda United, while the Candystripes also have two games in hand over Friday's opposition.

A victory on Friday, therefore, would take Derry City into the top three and they could earn a strong lead over the chasing pack if they win their games in hand.

The Candystripes will be confident of earning three points on Friday, as they have won each of their last two games - snapping a four-game winless run - while they have won three of their last four home meetings with Drogheda.

In contrast to Derry's consistent European challenges, Drogheda have battled against relegation in the four seasons since returning to the top division in 2021.

Drogheda finished seventh in 2021, eighth in 2022, seventh in 2023 and ninth in 2024, only securing their place in the top flight with a 3-1 win against Bray Wanderers in the relegation-promotion playoff final.

Kevin Doherty, who has been in charge throughout those survival battles having been appointed in December 2021, is now leading Drogheda to an unlikely European battle, as his men sit third in the standings.

Drogheda have 35 points from 23 outings, with eight wins, 11 draws and four defeats, leaving them narrowly a point above fourth-placed Derry City, though the Drogs have played twice more than Friday's opposition.

Doherty will be hoping to stay ahead of Derry City with a positive result in this clash, and with just one defeat in their last eight, they have reason to be confident.

However, five of those results have ended in stalemates, while they have won only one of their last four visits to Derry's home ground - a 3-1 victory earlier this year.

Derry City League of Ireland Premier form:

Derry City form (all competitions):

Drogheda United League of Ireland Premier form:

Drogheda United form (all competitions):

Team News

Ben Doherty (knock), Cameron Dummigan and Daniel Mullen (leg) are all unlikely to feature for Derry City due to ongoing injury issues, while Mark Connolly may be a doubt after coming off with an injury in their last match.

Michael Duffy is Derry's top scorer with seven goals in 21 league appearances, and the forward should start alongside Liam Boyce and Gavin Whyte in attack.

As for Drogheda Utd, Elicha Ahui (muscle), James Bolger (knock), Joshua Thomas (muscle) and Paul Doyle (muscle) could all miss out with injuries.

Warren Davis and George Cooper could also be unavailable for selection after both came off with injuries in Drogheda's 1-1 draw with Cork City last time out.

In their absence, Thomas Oluwa could start alongside Douglas James-Taylor in attack, while Aaron Harper-Bailey could partner Conor Keeley and Andrew Quinn in defence.

Derry City possible starting lineup:

Maher; Boyce, Cann, Ferguson, Holt, Todd; Whyte, Diallo, Winchester, Duffy; Boyce

Drogheda United possible starting lineup:

Dennison; Harper-Bailey, Keeley, Quinn; Lambe, Heeney, Brennan, Kane; Farrell; Oluwa, James-Taylor

We say: Derry City 2-1 Drogheda United

Derry City boast a strong home record against Drogheda Utd, and with the hosts heading into this one after securing back-to-back victories, we believe the home team will win here.

