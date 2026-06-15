Spain 0-0 Cape Verde player ratings: 4s and 5s for Luis de la Fuente's side in shock goalless draw

By Matt Law | 15 Jun 2026 19:32 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 19:34

Spain were unable to break down a spirited Cape Verde outfit on Monday evening, as the points were incredibly shared in a goalless draw.

Many expected La Roja to record a strong win in their opening match of the 2026 World Cup, but Cape Verde refused to be beaten, with a strong defensive performance allowing them to begin their Group H challenge with a share of the spoils.

Here, Sports Mole provides player ratings from the 0-0 draw.

Spain player ratings vs. Cape Verde: Yamal's excellent late cameo not enough for La Roja to triumph

One of the biggest shocks in World Cup history! ?



Cape Verde hold European champions Spain to a draw pic.twitter.com/TRToKlU1lq — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 15, 2026

GOALKEEPER

Unai Simon - 6/10

DEFENCE

Marcos Llorente - 6/10

Pau Cubarsi - 6/10

Aymeric Laporte - 6/10

One of Spain's best performers, with the new Real Madrid defender his country's biggest attacking threat for long spells. Can be proud of his performance vs. Cape Verde.

MIDFIELD

Fabian Ruiz - 5/10

Rodri - 5/10

Pedri - 5/10

ATTACK

Ferran Torres - 4/10

Failed to make the most of the opportunity handed to him in the absence of Yamal. Had a couple of half-chances but was unable to take them. Would be a surprise to see the Barcelona attacker in the starting side against Saudi Arabia next time out.

Has been in excellent form for Spain and will lead their line this summer, but this was a tough match for the Real Sociedad attacker, who was simply unable to make his mark.

Gavi - 4/10

SUBSTITUTES

Spain's best player even though he was only introduced in the 71st minute. La Roja cannot ease him back in - a start is needed against Saudi Arabia next time out due to his importance, with the attacker undoubtedly one of the leading players in world football.

Mikel Merino - 6/10

Dani Olmo - 6/10

Nico Williams - N/A

Cape Verde player ratings vs. Spain: Vozinha stars as veteran plays vital role in clean sheet

Pico Lopes with a crucial block ?



Cape Verde continue to hold Spain to a draw! pic.twitter.com/PfwlcEtRka — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 15, 2026

GOALKEEPER

Vozinha - 9/10

Vozinha put in a man-of-the-match performance against Spain, coming up with seven saves, and he made the right decision time after time. Some game from the 40-year-old.

DEFENCE

Steven Moreira - 8/10

Pico Lopes - 9/10

Came close to taking the man-of-the-match award from Vozinha such was the level of his performance. Standout moment came late on when he got in the way of a strike from Oyarzabal, which looked to be heading into the back of the net.

Diney Borges - 8/10

Another Cape Verde player who deserves huge praise for his performance against Spain. Made so many crucial challenges and blocks over the course of the match and was a key reason why Cape Verde were able to secure a share of the spoils.

Sidny Cabral - 8/10

MIDFIELD

Kevin Pina - 7/10

Laros Duarte - 7/10

Jamiro Monteiro - 7/10

ATTACK

Ryan Mendes - 6/10

Dailon Livramento - 6/10

Jovane Cabral - 7/10

SUBSTITUTES

Willy Semedo - 6/10

Nuno Da Costa - 6/10

Deroy Duarte - 6/10

Joao Paulo - 6/10

Telmo Arcanjo - 6/10