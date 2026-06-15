Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup stats: Goals, assists, records and 2026 World Cup milestones

By Matt Law | 15 Jun 2026 18:09 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 18:11

Cristiano Ronaldo will forever be remembered as one of the greatest players to ever take to the field, but there is one glaring absence from his rich trophy cabinet - the World Cup.

The 41-year-old will be hoping to inspire Portugal to success this summer, and it would be some story if the veteran could bring the curtain down on his international career with a spectacular World Cup trophy.

Here, Sports Mole presents a full breakdown of Ronaldo's World Cup statistics.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored at the World Cup?

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Ronaldo has found the back of the net on eight occasions in 22 appearances at World Cup finals, in addition to coming up with two assists.

The striker is actually eight goals short of the all-time record in the World Cup, which belongs to Miroslav Klose, who netted 16 times in the competition while representing Germany.

Ronaldo has incredibly found the back of the net in five World Cup finals, scoring in the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 competition.

The forward's best-ever performance at a World Cup came against Spain in the group stage of the 2018 competition, when he scored a hat-trick in a 3-3 draw.

Ronaldo scored four times at the 2018 World Cup but only managed one goal at the 2022 competition, registering against Ghana in the group stage.

The forward is actually five goals short of long-term rival Lionel Messi when it comes to World Cup goals, with the Argentine superstar four behind Klose.

Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup records

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Ronaldo is the first and only player to score in five separate World Cups, achieving that feat when he found the back of the net against Ghana in the 2022 competition.

Six players share the record for playing in the most World Cups, including Ronaldo and Messi, with both set to move onto six during the 2026 competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo 2026 World Cup goals

© Imago

Ronaldo has already confirmed that this will be his last World Cup, and it would therefore be fitting if the famous number seven could help Portugal secure the trophy.

The forward has a staggering record at international level, netting 143 times in 228 appearances, making him the highest male international goalscorer of all time.

Ronaldo netted five goals during Portugal's qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup.

However, Ronaldo has never scored a goal in a World Cup knockout match, and that is undoubtedly something that he will want to put right this summer.