World Cup 2030 open for Cristiano Ronaldo as sensational appearance at competition aged 45 becomes possible

By Matt Law | 10 Jul 2026 19:18 , Last updated: 10 Jul 2026 19:21

New Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo is in his plans for the national team, providing that the attacker wants to continue his international career.

Jesus, 71, won the Saudi Pro League as Al Nassr's head coach last season, managing Ronaldo, and the two have a strong relationship.

Ronaldo's future at international level has been the subject of debate for some time, and that has increased following a disappointing 2026 World Cup.

The famous number seven did score three times at the tournament, but he largely underwhelmed, and Ronaldo said ahead of the 2026 competition that this would be his final World Cup.

Jesus, though, has sensationally refused to close the door on an appearance for Ronaldo at the 2030 World Cup, when the forward would be 45 years old.

© Iconsport / Photographer Newspix / Icon Sport

Jesus has Ronaldo in his Portugal plans moving forward

As it stands, there has been no firm decision from Ronaldo over whether he intends to continue with the national team following the disappointment of the World Cup.

"When I received the invitation from Jose Semedo (Al-Nassr CEO) and Cris(tiano Ronaldo), I only accepted this challenge to help Cris win titles in Saudi Arabia," Jesus told reporters.

"That was my purpose. We really want it, for the nation of Al-Nassr, and for Cris as well. It’s fundamental. Especially for what he has done not only for Saudi Arabian football but also for Nassr.

"I haven't spoken to Cris yet. It (his involvement) will never be a problem for the national team or for me. Everyone thinks as they wish. When I have to make a decision, I will speak to him. But not only with him, I will speak to everyone individually.

"I'm not going to speak to Cris just because he's Cris. He is a symbol of Portuguese football, of the national team, of Portugal. That will always remain in history, and I had a great pleasure working with him this year. It's very easy to work with him.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Ronaldo has major decision to make on his Portugal future following 2026 World Cup

"As long as I understand how far he can go and how far I can go. It's the coach-player relationship. From there, the conversations will be easy.

"He will always be the one to decide what he wants to do in his career. If he is playing and has the conditions to play, if he is eligible for selection, I will call him up, within the limits and conditions that I deem best for the national team."

Ronaldo said after Portugal's elimination from the World Cup: "I’m sad to be leaving the World Cup like this. I gave it my all. I did my best, and I’m leaving with a clear conscience.

"It was my last World Cup, yes, but I’ll now have time to reflect and be with my family. I won’t be making any rash decisions."

Ronaldo has scored 146 goals in 233 appearances for Portugal, including 11 goals in 27 appearances at the World Cup across six tournaments.