Norway vs. England: The record-breaking tactic Thomas Tuchel must avoid in World Cup quarter-final (exclusive)

By Ben Knapton | 10 Jul 2026 17:34

England should avoid deploying the same tactics they did against Mexico in their World Cup 2026 quarter-final against Norway on Saturday, Danny Murphy has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The Three Lions progressed to the last eight of the Mundial for the 11th time in the early hours of Monday morning, edging out Mexico 3-2 to inflict El Tri's first defeat at the Azteca since 2013.

England set a unique record in Mexico City, where they registered their lowest possession percentage in a World Cup match on record - 33.2% - but thrived on the counter-attack thanks to the pace of Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon and two-goal Jude Bellingham.

Conversely, the Three Lions struggled to string together similarly scintillating attacking sequences against Ghana, Panama and DR Congo, games in which they dominated the ball, leaving Thomas Tuchel with an intriguing tactical conundrum for Saturday's game.

However, Murphy believes that England cannot rely on their counter-attacking game at the Hard Rock Stadium, as the Norway defence "can be got at" through sustained build-up.

Why England should not repeat Mexico tactics in Norway quarter-final

© Imago / Mark Pain

"I think England are capable of both, which is a great position to be in, but dominating the ball is always better," Murphy said. "With the quality we've got in attacking areas, if you dominate possession, you're going to create more chances.

"I wouldn't want England getting into a situation where they're relying purely on counter-attacks, although it's great that we've got that ability if we need it. Marcus Rashford, Anthony Gordon, Noni Madueke and Bukayo Saka are all quick and can hurt teams in transition.

"I'd rather see England push up the pitch, dominate the ball and really try to open teams up. Against Norway, in particular, I think there are opportunities there because, while they're well organised and have done brilliantly, I think their backline can be got at."

Norway are yet to keep a clean sheet at the 2026 World Cup - letting in nine goals in five games in total - and the Scandinavians have conceded at least once in seven straight games since a 0-0 draw with Switzerland in March.

England have averaged 58.1% possession across their 2026 World Cup matches so far - the 10th-most of all 48 teams - while Norway sit 19th in the possession charts with 53.1%.

England can stop Erling Haaland with possession dominance

© Iconsport / SUSA

England's fast breaks against Mexico may have proved devastating, but so long as they have the ball in Miami, they take out the biggest threat Norway have.

Erling Haaland heads to Florida aiming to add to his seven goals in his debut World Cup, including both strikes in Norway's 2-1 last-16 win over Brazil, which has put him just one behind Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot.

However, if Norway do not have the ball, Haaland does not have the ball, and nor do the players who will be supplying him with the service such as Martin Odegaard, Antonio Nusa, Oscar Bobb and Andreas Schjelderup.

As Norway's defence has been far from watertight during the World Cup so far, and England are now looking more spritely on the attacking front - scoring at least twice in three straight games - simply keeping the ball could go a long way on Saturday.

Tuchel now has another reason to exercise caution, as England have been dealt a serious injury blow before the quarter-final.

Danny Murphy was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of Betwright football betting.