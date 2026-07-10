Norway vs. England: 'Your boys took a hell of a beating' — the 45-year rivalry that will be settled in Miami

By Axel Clody | 10 Jul 2026 17:00

England and Norway meet in the World Cup quarter-finals in Miami on Saturday.

Beyond the obvious attraction of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard sharing a pitch, there is a deeper current running through this fixture, a 45-year-old rivalry that traces back to one of the most extraordinary pieces of sports commentary ever recorded.

The night Norway stunned England and the commentary that made it immortal

© Imago / IMAGO / NTB

On 9 September 1981, Norway beat England 2-1 in a World Cup qualifier at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo. England, managed by Ron Greenwood, were heavy favourites and boasted a side featuring Bryan Robson, Glenn Hoddle, Kevin Keegan and Trevor Francis.

Norway, a nation with no points from their opening two games in the group and a squad made up largely of part-time players, were not expected to trouble them.

They did more than trouble them. Roger Albertsen equalised and Hallvar Thoresen completed the comeback before half-time. It was Norway's first ever win against England, and the humiliation reverberated across the British Isles.

In the commentary box, Norwegian radio broadcaster Bjorge Lillelien was not about to let the moment pass quietly. Speaking for NRK, he launched into one of the greatest — and most unexpected — passages in broadcasting history, alternating between Norwegian and English as emotion overtook him entirely.

'Lord Nelson. Lord Beaverbrook. Sir Winston Churchill. Sir Anthony Eden. Clement Attlee. Henry Cooper. Lady Diana. We have beaten them all!'

Then, directly addressing the British Prime Minister: 'Maggie Thatcher, can you hear me? Maggie Thatcher, your boys took a hell of a beating! Your boys took a hell of a beating!'

Lillelien, a reserved man off air, also accused Polish referee Jerzy Kacprzak of bias over the length of stoppage time played, suggesting he was 'close to receiving English citizenship'. His words were voted the greatest piece of sports commentary of all time by The Observer's Sport Monthly magazine in 2002.

There is one notable inaccuracy embedded in the legendary broadcast. Contrary to Lillelien's triumphant proclamation, England did in fact qualify for the 1982 World Cup in Spain. Norway were eventually eliminated from the group. No matter, the words live on regardless.

Lillelien died six years later, aged 60. But every time England play Norway, his commentary is replayed, and the moment is remembered on both sides of the North Sea.

Saturday's quarter-final — a very different contest

© Iconsport / Jon Olav Nesvold / BILDBYRÅN / COP 217 / JE0138

When that qualifier was played 45 years ago, the two nations were in entirely different positions. Norway were minnows; England were one of world football's established forces. The 2026 World Cup tells a very different story.

Having eliminated Brazil in the round of 16, Norway arrive in Miami having already achieved the greatest result in their modern footballing history. The friendly rivalry will certainly be put to one side for 90 minutes.

Haaland is in pursuit of the Golden Boot with seven goals in the tournament, and his record for Norway — 62 goals in 54 appearances — is the most staggering individual scoring rate in international football.

Kane, meanwhile, arrives as one of the leading Ballon d'Or contenders following the 2025-26 season, and the clash between the two men represents one of the most compelling individual matchups anywhere at this World Cup.

Norway's squad extends well beyond their talisman. Odegaard, Alexander Sorloth, Antonio Nusa and Sander Berge have all contributed to a campaign that is rapidly capturing the imagination of the neutral.

The winners of Saturday's quarter-final will face either Argentina or Switzerland in the semi-finals. Kick-off at Hard Rock Stadium is at 22:00.