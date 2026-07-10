Kylian Mbappe injury latest, England fitness scares: World Cup 2026 live news and updates

By Ben Knapton | 10 Jul 2026 09:32

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live World Cup 2026 news blog on Friday, July 10!

The quarter-finals are officially underway, the first semi-final spot has now been rubber-stamped, and anticipation continues to build ahead of England's showdown with Norway this weekend.

Today's World Cup 2026 headlines

World Cup 2026 news today: What's happening on July 10?

Morocco sought a belated slice of revenge on France following Les Bleus' success over the Atlas Lions in the 2022 semi-final, but the African trailblazers fell short of repeating their historic final-four feat.

Indeed, France beat Morocco 2-0 in Thursday's opening quarter-final contest, thanks to strikes from Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

While Didier Deschamps's men are now just 180 minutes away from collective glory, Mbappe's strike was a significant one on a personal level, as it drew the Real Madrid superstar level with Lionel Messi on eight goals for the tournament.

Mbappe has also now scored 20 goals in as many World Cup matches, and he is the only player in the last 60 years to be involved in at least 10 goals in two separate World Cups, having registered 10 direct contributions in Qatar before claiming eight goals and three assists in the current edition.

An Mbappe-inspired France will learn their semi-final opponents this evening, as Spain and Belgium lock horns at the SoFi Stadium in Ingelwood for the right to meet Les Bleus in Arlington next Tuesday.

Elsewhere, England will be finalising their preparations for tomorrow's encounter with Norway, but Thomas Tuchel has been handed a pair of fresh concerns on the fitness front ahead of their quarter-final.

To top it off, the Three Lions have lost Jarell Quansah for the next two matches after his red-card ban for his high tackle on Mexico's Jesus Gallardo was extended, meaning that the Bayer Leverkusen defender will also sit out a possible semi-final with Argentina or Egypt if England get there.

FIFA's decision unsurprisingly generated enormous controversy following the Folarin Balogun saga, the fallout from which is expected to continue even after the competition has drawn to a close.