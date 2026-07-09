World Cup 2026: Can England appeal Jarell Quansah's two-game ban following FIFA decision?

By Ben Sully | 09 Jul 2026 19:07 , Last updated: 09 Jul 2026 19:23

England defender Jarell Quansah has been handed a two-match ban after being sent off in the 3-2 win over Mexico in the last-16 of the 2026 World Cup.

Quansah, who started the game at right-back, was dismissed in the 54th minute for what was deemed a dangerous challenge on Jesus Gallardo.

The red card was brandished after the referee was sent to the pitchside monitor to review the footage that showed Quansah's studs make contact with Gallardo's left leg as he attempted to make a sliding tackle.

The Bayer Leverkusen man was dismissed when England were leading 2-1 at the Estadio Azteca, which soon became 3-1 and then 3-2 after the two sides dispatched a penalty apiece.

Straight red for Jarrell Quansah ?



His challenge was reviewed by VAR before England were reduced to 10 men. pic.twitter.com/DGJ44519vl — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 6, 2026

Quansah receives two-match ban

The victory set up a quarter-final clash against Brazil's conquerors, Norway, in Miami on Saturday.

England already knew Quansah would miss the last-eight fixture, but they have now received the bad news that he will also be suspended for a potential quarter-final tie against Argentina or Switzerland.

FIFA's disciplinary committee classed Quansah's dismissal as a serious foul play, leading to their decision to add an extra game to the automatic one-match suspension.

As a result, Quansah will only be eligible to play again in the tournament if England reach the final on July 19.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Can England appeal Quansah red card?

As per the tournament regulations, there is no clear avenue to appeal the two-match ban.

However, according to The Mirror, the FA are considering their options following FIFA's controversial decision to suspend Folarin Balogun's one-match ban.

The USA forward was due to miss the last-16 tie against Belgium after being shown a straight red card in the 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Round of 32.

Balogun was also at risk of receiving a two-game ban, but FIFA made the surprise decision to hand out a one-match suspension, which was suspended for 12 months, allowing the striker to feature in the USA's last-16 defeat.

U.S. President Donald Trump subsequently revealed he had spoken to FIFA President Gianni Infantino to ask for a review of the red card.

That has led to rightful questions of Infantino and FIFA's integrity, something that will come to the fore again following the decision to ban Quansah for two games.

England boss Thomas Tuchel will surely be wondering where the consistency is in a tournament that continues to generate controversy.