Preview: First Vienna vs Queens Park Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 09 Jul 2026 19:17 , Last updated: 09 Jul 2026 19:19

Queens Park Rangers will begin their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a pre-season friendly against First Vienna on Saturday.

The English club will begin their 2026-27 campaign against Millwall in the EFL Cup August 8, while First Vienna will open their campaign against Mattersburg SV 2020 in the OFB Cup.

Match preview

First Vienna play their league football in Austria's second tier, and they are preparing to open their 2026-27 campaign, with their next competitive fixture coming against Mattersburg SV 2020 in the OFB Cup on July 25.

Hans Kleer's side will then begin their new league season against Sturm Graz II on August 1, but they have two more friendlies before then, including this clash with QPR, before tackling Austrian team Hartberg on July 18.

Vienna finished seventh in Austria's second tier last season, picking up 40 points from their 28 matches, boasting a record of 11 wins, seven draws and 10 defeats.

Kleer's team have played three pre-season friendlies, beginning their preparations for the new campaign with a 6-2 success over Weiz on June 24.

Vienna were then 2-0 winners over Kremser before beating Grazer AK 4-2 last time out, so it has been a successful pre-season in terms of results.

© Imago / IMAGO / SOPA Images

QPR, meanwhile, will begin their 2026-27 campaign against Millwall in the EFL Cup August 8, before opening up their Championship season away to Portsmouth on August 15.

The London club finished 15th in England's second tier last season, 11 points above the relegation zone and 15 points off the playoff positions.

Julien Stephan's side will be bidding to push higher up the division in the coming campaign, and a busy pre-season will see them face Wiener Neustadt, Wycombe Wanderers, Fiorentina, Bromley and AFC Wimbledon, with the matches coming in quick succession.

The Rs have only made one signing so far this summer, with Boy Kemper arriving at the club on a free transfer from NAC Breda.

There have been six departures, meanwhile, with the most notable of those being Sam Field - the defensive midfielder making the switch to fellow Championship team Norwich City.

First Vienna friendly form:

WWW

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

First Vienna have been incredibly busy this summer in terms of incomings, with Youssouf Soukouna, Felix Luckeneder and Raul Marte among those to have joined the club.

There will be wholesale changes throughout the match, but a strong first XI is set to start before other players are given opportunities in the second period.

Bernhard Luxbacher is the captain of the Austrian outfit and is set to be a notable starter in midfield on Saturday.

As for QPR, Kemper is set to make his debut in this match, with the 27-year-old in line to feature at left-back against First Vienna.

There are expected to be a number of notable starters, with Richard Kone and Karamoko Dembele in line to feature in the final third of the field.

Ilias Chair is also likely to be in the starting side for the Championship club.

First Vienna possible starting lineup:

Kretschmer; Marte, Breit, Luckender, Winter; Nagele, Luxbacher, Fillafer; Soukouna, Anselm, Birkhahn

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Hevertton, Edwards, Morrison, Kemper; Varane, Madsen, Morgan; Chair, Kone, Dembele

We say: First Vienna 1-2 Queens Park Rangers

This will be a good test for QPR, which is the purpose of the match, and we are expecting it to be close in terms of the scoreline. Wholesale changes are expected throughout the contest, but the English team should be able to claim the win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.