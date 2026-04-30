Preview: Ipswich Town vs Queens Park Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 30 Apr 2026 12:33 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 12:33

Ipswich Town square off against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon looking for the victory that would guarantee promotion to the Premier League.

At a time when the Tractor Boys sit in second position in the Championship table, QPR have recently dropped down to 14th place.

Match preview

While Kieran McKenna will be disappointed that Ipswich have only won one of their last five fixtures, it has proven to be enough to move them to the brink of promotion.

The 2-2 draw at in-form Southampton on Tuesday night has ensured that beating QPR would secure an immediate return to England's top flight.

If Ipswich lose, they will let in both Millwall and Middlesbrough, whereas a draw would see them drop down to third if Millwall can overcome Oxford United.

McKenna will take confidence from the fact that Ipswich have lost just one of their last 14 fixtures in the Championship.

Furthermore, Ipswich have suffered just one defeat in 22 games at Portman Road, recording 13 wins and eight draws respectively.

However, nine games have passed by without them netting more than twice in a second-tier contest.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Meanwhile, QPR travel to East Anglia with head coach Julien Stephan aware that he may require all three points to keep his job in the dugout.

Up until April 11, the Hoops had put together a five-match unbeaten streak to suggest that they would end the campaign on a high, but they have since suffered three consecutive defeats.

After losing to Millwall and Swansea City, QPR went down by a 3-2 scoreline to Derby County in their final home encounter of the season.

QPR have accumulated 25 points from their 22 away fixtures this campaign, two of their six wins coming across their last half-a-dozen encounters.

Ipswich Town Championship form:

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Queens Park Rangers Championship form:

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

McKenna is expected to recall Jack Clarke to his Ipswich XI, potentially at the expense of Wes Burns.

Anis Mehmeti and George Hirst are also in contention for opportunities in the final third, but Joe Taylor is a major doubt after the midfielder missed the game at Southampton.

The injured Ashley Young has announced that he will be retiring at the end of the season.

As well as Rumarn Burrell being ruled out through injury, Paul Smyth and Richard Kone may also not be risked due to issues picked up in the Derby fixture.

Ilias Chair and Rayan Kolli could both start, with Harvey Vale moving into a wide position.

Ipswich Town possible starting lineup:

Walton; Furlong, O'Shea, Greaves, Davis; Matusiwa, Neil; Philogene, Nunez, Clarke; Hirst

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Nardi; Mbengue, Edwards, Clarke-Salter, Norrington-Davies; Vale, Varane, Morgan, Chair; Bennie, Kolli

We say: Ipswich Town 3-1 Queens Park Rangers

While this could prove to be a nervy afternoon for Ipswich, we cannot ignore QPR's recent losing streak. Taking that into consideration, the Tractor Boys should have more than enough to come through with maximum points to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.