Queens Park Rangers summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Julien Stephan's side in 2026 window

By Ellis Stevens | 15 Jun 2026 08:50

Queens Park Rangers finished 15th in the Championship in 2025-26, and Julien Stephan will be aiming to lead the Hoops closer to the promotion playoff places in 2026-27.

Queens Park Rangers are yet to strengthen their squad ahead of the new term, while Paul Nardi, Isaac Hayden, Steve Cook and Ben Hamer have been released.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Queens Park Rangers' confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 summer transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Queens Park Rangers confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

No deals yet!

Queens Park Rangers confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Paul Nardi (GK | Free transfer)

Isaac Hayden (CM | Free transfer)

Steve Cook (CB | Free transfer)

Ben Hamer (GK | Free transfer)

Queens Park Rangers net spend: Summer 2026

Queens Park Rangers total spend summer 2026: £0

Queens Park Rangers total income summer 2026: £0

Queens Park Rangers net spend summer 2026: £0

Queens Park Rangers transfer rumours for summer 2026

In:

Nolan Galves (Rodez AF)

Boy Kemper (NAC Breda)

Tom Ritzy Hulsmann (TSV Hartberg)

Bruno Langa (CF Estrela Amadora)

Sam Tickle (Wigan Athletic)

Ivan Nevistic (GNK Dinamo Zagreb)

Filip Luberecki (Motor Lublin)

Jan Plug (FC Dordrecht)

Kalidou Sidibe (EA Guingamp)

Out:

Rumarn Burrell (Bournemouth, Sunderland, Wolverhampton Wanderers)

You can find a complete list of the latest Queens Park Rangers transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and ran through to the first weekday of February.

That meant that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window fell on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.