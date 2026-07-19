Preview: Queens Park Rangers vs Wycombe Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 19 Jul 2026 15:08 , Last updated: 19 Jul 2026 15:09

Queens Park Rangers and Wycombe Wanderers continue their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign when they meet in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the TSG Training Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

The R's have opened pre-season with a draw against First Vienna and a 3-1 victory over Wiener Neustadt, while the Chairboys made an impressive start by thrashing Ebbsfleet United 4-0 in their only friendly so far.

Match preview

Following a 15th-placed Championship finish under Julien Stephan last season, Queens Park Rangers will be hoping to make significant improvements during the upcoming campaign.

The R's won 16, drew 10 and lost 20 of their 46 league matches, with a disappointing end to the season seeing them finish without a victory in their final six outings, drawing twice and losing four.

Stephan has already strengthened his squad with the arrivals of Calum Ward, Boy Kemper and Pierce Charles, while Sam Field, Isaac Hayden and Steve Cook are among the notable departures from Loftus Road.

Cook's exit is particularly interesting, with the experienced defender joining Tuesday's opponents Wycombe Wanderers following the expiry of his contract, meaning he could line up against his former club.

While QPR have added several new faces, two of those arrivals are goalkeepers, and supporters will be hoping for further reinforcements before their competitive campaign begins against Millwall in the EFL Cup.

Before then, the West London outfit will complete their preparations with further friendlies against Wycombe, Fiorentina, Bromley and Wimbledon after beginning pre-season with one draw and one victory.

© Imago

Wycombe Wanderers, meanwhile, have only played once this summer but made an emphatic start by beating Ebbsfleet United 4-0, with Micah Olabiyi, Bradley Fink, Jamie Mullins and Ewan Henderson all getting on the scoresheet.

Michael Duff will be keen to build momentum after a disappointing end to last season, which saw the Chairboys miss out on the League One playoffs.

A run of four defeats from their final five matches effectively ended their promotion hopes before they finished the campaign with a victory over already-relegated Rotherham United, eventually placing 13th, 12 points adrift of the top six.

Like QPR, Wycombe have been active in the transfer market, bringing in goalkeepers Conor Hazard and Matt Macey, winger Silko Thomas, permanent signing Cauley Woodrow and former QPR defender Cook.

Following Tuesday's contest, the Chairboys will continue pre-season with fixtures against Farnham, Portsmouth, Yeovil Town and Ipswich Town before beginning their competitive season against Stevenage in the EFL Cup.

Queens Park Rangers pre-season form:

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Wycombe Wanderers pre-season form:

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Team News

© Imago

As is typical during pre-season, both managers are expected to rotate heavily, with first-team regulars, fringe players and academy prospects all likely to feature.

New signing Charles could make his first appearance for the club, while Irish duo Jimmy Dunne and Harvey Vale are both expected to start.

For Wycombe, captain Josh Scowen should once again anchor the midfield, while Steve Cook could make his first appearance against the club he left earlier this summer.

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Charles; Adamson, Dunne, Edwards, Kemper; Vale, Chair, Smyth, Sanyaolu; Burrell, Madsen

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Grimmer, Taylor, Harvie; Quitirna, Scowen, Mullins, Henderson, Allen; Onyedinma, Fink

We say: Queens Park Rangers 3-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Pre-season results are rarely the most important factor, but they provide valuable opportunities for players to build fitness and rhythm ahead of the new campaign.

QPR have already shown encouraging signs in their opening two friendlies, and we expect Stephan's side to continue that momentum by recording a comfortable victory over Wycombe.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.