Chelsea transfer news: Xabi Alonso hit with huge blow in pursuit of £68m Marc Cucurella replacement

By Lewis Blain | 20 Jul 2026 07:31

Chelsea and their quest to replace the departed Marc Cucurella has suffered a huge setback ahead of a crucial few weeks in the transfer window.

New Blues boss Xabi Alonso is keen to strengthen at left-back, but one of his mooted targets now appears increasingly likely to stay put.

That could force Chelsea to accelerate moves on several alternatives.

Chelsea suffer Maxi Araujo blow

© Imago

Chelsea remain interested in Sporting CP wing-back Maxi Araujo, but a move is looking increasingly unlikely this summer.

According to reports in Portugal (via Sport Witness), the Primeira Liga giants are growing in confidence that the Uruguay international will remain in Lisbon despite continued interest from both Chelsea and Manchester United.

The report states that neither Premier League club has progressed beyond exploratory discussions, while Sporting will only consider offers close to Araujo's €80 million (£68 million) release clause.

Adding to Chelsea's frustration, Sporting are preparing an improved contract for the 26-year-old, who has reportedly returned from the 2026 World Cup fully committed to staying with the Portuguese champions after enjoying the best season of his career.

Who else have Chelsea been linked with to replace Marc Cucurella?

© Imago / Every Second Media

With Araujo seemingly moving out of reach, Chelsea may need to intensify their pursuit of other left-back targets.

Andrea Cambiaso arguably remains one of the standout alternatives. The Juventus defender's versatility, ability to operate on either flank and previous links with Xabi Alonso make him an obvious fit, while a fee closer to £40 million would represent considerably better value than Araujo's valuation.

Pep Chavarria is another player Chelsea continue to admire, although negotiations with Rayo Vallecano have proved difficult. The Spanish club have made it clear they want his £42.4 million release clause paid in full after rejecting the Blues' opening proposals.

Alejandro Grimaldo also cannot be discounted as Alonso knows exactly how to maximise the Spaniard's attacking qualities from their successful spell together at Bayer Leverkusen, and his experience at the highest level could make him an attractive short-term solution.

Missing out on Araujo would undoubtedly be a disappointment, but Chelsea are far from short of alternatives.

In truth, Cambiaso may represent the most balanced option of the lot, offering elite quality, tactical flexibility and a price tag that appears far more manageable than Sporting's demands for their prized Uruguay international.

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