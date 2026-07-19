Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos true stance on Olise, Rodri and Enzo Fernandez

By Axel Clody | 19 Jul 2026 09:10

Real Madrid have been one of the most heavily speculated clubs of the summer window, with Michael Olise, Enzo Fernandez and Rodri all regularly linked with moves to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The reality, according to Spanish newspaper Marca, is considerably more straightforward, the club is watching the rumours with calm detachment, and significant spending is not anticipated.

The Bernabeu has already done the majority of its business. Ibrahima Konate, Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries and Bernardo Silva have all arrived, with Marca describing these signings as 'the bulk of the work' for this window. Jose Mourinho's squad is considered largely complete for 2026-27.

Real Madrid's true stance on Olise, Rodri and Enzo Fernandez

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

In the immediate aftermath of France's World Cup exit, fresh reports suggested Olise was no longer hiding his desire to play for Real Madrid. The club's internal position, however, tells a different story.

Real Madrid are approaching the Olise situation with the same calm they apply to the Enzo Fernandez and Rodri speculation.

In Enzo's case, Marca reports that unless a 'radical and unexpected turnaround' occurs, a move will not materialise. The Chelsea midfielder has openly expressed a desire to leave Stamford Bridge and made no secret of his admiration for Madrid, but the club has made no approach and is not negotiating with any party on his behalf.

Real Madrid have in fact already published official statements denying both links.

On 20 June, the club issued a communique rejecting reports of a £127m offer for Olise, stating they had held 'no direct or indirect contact with the player, his representatives or people around him.'

Thirteen days later, a second statement confirmed that the club had made 'no management, direct or indirect, with the objective of signing Enzo Fernandez' and had 'no intention of completing that operation.'

Marca reports that the purpose of these statements was twofold, to preserve the club's strong relationships with Bayern Munich and Chelsea, and to avoid creating false hope among supporters.

Rodri's situation is similarly calm. The Manchester City midfielder was evasive when asked about a potential Bernabeu move as recently as March, and with one year left on his contract the opportunity would appear to be there.

Real Madrid, however, have not contacted the club, the player or his representatives, despite losing presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme having promised to sign him had he been elected.

Behind the scenes, Florentino Perez's administration believes the speculation is being driven primarily by the players' agents rather than any genuine interest from the club.

The one target Real Madrid did chase, and still want

© Imago

The article that cuts against this pattern of restraint is Julian Alvarez. Real Madrid have publicly confirmed they submitted a £127m offer for the Argentina striker during the window, only to be promptly rebuffed by Atletico Madrid, who cited his £432m release clause.

That admission underscores the selective nature of Mourinho's approach: genuine targets are pursued quietly and decisively, while agents' storylines around Olise, Rodri and Enzo are allowed to run their course without engagement.

With the window open until 31 August, further significant movement from the Bernabeu is not expected.