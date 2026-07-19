Arsenal transfer news: Gunners, Aston Villa 'miss deadline' to secure £34m striker signing

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Arsenal, Villa 'miss deadline' to secure £34m striker signing
© Imago / Team 2

Arsenal and Aston Villa have reportedly suffered another blow in the summer transfer market.

On Saturday evening, a report emerged which claimed that Villa attacker Morgan Rogers is on the brink of a £117m transfer to Chelsea.

The development came as a surprise courtesy of Arsenal being viewed as the favourites to sign the England international after the World Cup.

From Villa's perspective, it had been stressed that they would prefer to retain the services of the versatile attacker, albeit a change of stance always being possible due to their issues with the relevant financial regulations.

With Rogers seemingly ready to move to Stamford Bridge, it has left both the Gunners and Villans requiring alternatives.

© Imago / Sportimage

Arsenal, Aston Villa suffer Guirassy blow

As reported by The Mirror, a release clause present in Serhou Guirassy's Borussia Dortmund contract has now expired.

Up until earlier this week, the forward is said to have had a buy-out option in the region of £34m.

If Arsenal or Villa decide to pursue the 30-year-old, they now face more uncertainty when it comes to negotiating a deal.

There are still two years remaining on the player's contract, leaving Dortmund in a position where they can retain a firm stance.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance / Icon Sport

Do Arsenal, Aston Villa need a player like Guirassy?

With 60 goals and 15 assists from 96 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, the Guinea international's quality is unquestionable.

However, Viktor Gyokeres and Ollie Watkins are already viewed as key players down the centre of Arsenal's and Aston Villa's attacks.

There is also sufficient backup in that position where Mikel Arteta and Unai Emery may prefer to spend transfer funds on other areas of the pitch.

If Guirassy does leave Dortmund this summer, he will not be short of options and can prioritise a club where he will be first choice.

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