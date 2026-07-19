How Chelsea beat Arsenal to sign Morgan Rogers

By Axel Clody | 19 Jul 2026 06:45

Chelsea have struck a verbal agreement with Aston Villa to sign Morgan Rogers in a deal worth £117m, with the England international set to undergo his medical at Stamford Bridge on Monday, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso convinced Rogers to join him at Stamford Bridge, with Arsenal failing in their pursuit to land the Aston Villa star. Ornstein confirmed on Saturday evening that the bid of £117m had been accepted by Villa, with personal terms agreed on a six-year contract running until 203, with an option for a seventh season.

The fee represents one of the largest ever paid for a player in British football, but reflects both Rogers's outstanding recent form and the premium attached to England internationals in the domestic market.

How Chelsea beat Arsenal to the signing

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Chelsea's interest in Rogers is not a recent development. The club had been monitoring the 23-year-old for a significant period and intensified conversations this summer after another outstanding campaign for Aston Villa.

According to The Athletic, the sporting project presented by Chelsea, and specifically the involvement of Alonso, proved decisive in convincing Rogers.

The new boss had made no secret of his belief in young, technically versatile players, and Rogers saw in the former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen manager an ideal environment in which to continue developing.

The Arsenal pursuit, while serious and sustained, ultimately could not match what Chelsea offered in terms of a clear path to prominence. At the Emirates Stadium, Rogers would have faced considerably heavier competition for a starting position. At Stamford Bridge, he arrives with the expectation of a leading role from day one.

Rogers's rise has been meteoric

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Rogers joined Aston Villa from Middlesbrough in February 2024 in a deal worth around £15m. He extended his contract to 2030 in November 2024 before going on to produce the most productive season of his career, 14 goals and 12 assists in 55 appearances in 2025-26.

He was instrumental in Villa's Europa League title and their Champions League qualification, and has accumulated 31 goals and 29 assists across 125 appearances for the club.

His rapid ascent also opened the door to England recognition. Rogers made his senior international debut in November 2024, played in all six of England's World Cup matches, and started against both Panama in the group stage and Argentina in the semi-final, where he provided the assist for Anthony Gordon's opening goal.

The medical is scheduled for Monday, with an official announcement expected shortly after.