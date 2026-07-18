Morgan Rogers transfer news: Arsenal panic as rival Premier League club agrees 'major' £117m deal with Aston Villa

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Gunners miss out on Rogers as 'major' update reveals rivals strike £117m deal
© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Chelsea have a verbal agreement with Aston Villa for the £117m transfer of Morgan Rogers, the newest report has claimed.

The summer window is ramping up now that the World Cup is set to end this weekend, though it appears that the Gunners will miss out on their top target.

Mikel Arteta had been keen to reinforce his side's attack given they had scored just 71 times in the Premier League last season.

Aston Villa attacker Rogers was long claimed to be the Gunners' number one target, but there had been frustratingly little progress on his transfer.

David Ornstein reports in The Athletic that Arsenal are set to miss out on Rogers as Chelsea have struck an agreement to sign him for £117m, adding that the Englishman wants to move to Stamford Bridge.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Chelsea transfer news: Morgan Rogers details

The report claims that a medical is scheduled to take place on Monday, and the attacker has agreed personal terms on a contract that lasts until 2032.

Rogers's exact salary is not yet known, but it has been claimed that there is an option to extend his deal at Chelsea for another 12 months.

The 23-year-old will remain with the England national team for their third-placed playoff at the World Cup against France on Saturday.

Rogers will become the third player to move between Premier League clubs for a fee of at least £100m this summer, after Tottenham Hotspur paid £100m for Sandro Tonali and Manchester City paid at least £116m for Elliot Anderson.

© Iconsport / SPI

Arsenal transfer targets: Bradley Barcola after Morgan Rogers?

While missing out on Rogers represents a significant blow to Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola could be a strong alternative.

The forward provides a level of intensity and threat on the left that Gabriel Martinelli cannot match, with the PSG attacker scoring 13 goals and providing six assists last season.

However, Liverpool are also credited with serious interest in Barcola, and that could complicate Arsenal's pursuit of the 23-year-old.

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