Gabriel Jesus future: European giants circle after ‘huge update’ on Arsenal attacker

By Seye Omidiora | 17 Jul 2026 18:42

Arsenal are actively shaping their first-team squad following a historic Premier League campaign that ended their lengthy top-flight title drought.

The Gunners have already completed significant summer business by making Piero Hincapie's move permanent and acquiring goalkeeper Illan Meslier on a free transfer, while a £34m transfer for Christos Tzolis is believed to be nearing completion.

However, outgoings remain a key priority for manager Mikel Arteta as boardroom chiefs look to trim the wage bill and raise vital transfer funds.

Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus has subsequently emerged as one of the most prominent names linked with a departure from North London.

The 29-year-old has experienced a heavily disrupted spell at the Emirates Stadium due to persistent knee injuries and fierce competition from Viktor Gyokeres.

Milan 'lead chase' as Arsenal slash Jesus price tag

© Iconsport / Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images

According to Sport Witness, Arsenal have reduced their asking price for the former Manchester City forward to £20m.

The adjusted figure is significantly lower than prior valuations as the attacker enters the final year of his current contract.

Italian heavyweights AC Milan have established themselves as the primary contenders for his signature and are currently working to negotiate the fee even lower.

Domestic rivals Juventus and Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid have also made initial enquiries but are yet to present a formal written proposal.

Although the Gunners are not actively forcing a sale, they remain entirely open to reasonable offers to avoid losing the striker on a free transfer in 2027.

Gabriel Jesus 'maps out' future ahead of Palmeiras homecoming

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

A sentimental return to boyhood club Palmeiras has been heavily discussed after club executives confirmed they possess the financial capacity to match Arsenal's demands.

However, Jesus reportedly intends to remain in European football for another two or three seasons before eventually heading back to South America.

The experienced frontman has registered a grand total of 32 goals for the Gunners since completing his high-profile £45m move in 2022.

Jesus's lucrative £265,000-a-week salary represents a significant potential stumbling block for any interested Serie A suitor this summer.

The forward must ultimately decide whether to accept a substantial pay cut in Italy or stay and fight for limited first-team minutes under Arteta.