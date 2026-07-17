Man City transfer news: Citizens agree deal to sell 'highly-rated' youngster to Bundesliga club

By Carter White | 17 Jul 2026 17:21

Manchester City have reportedly agreed to sell academy prospect Reigan Heskey to Bundesliga side FC Koln.

The 18-year-old played once for legendary head coach Pep Guardiola last season, featuring for seven minutes during a comfortable EFL Cup victory over League One Huddersfield Town at the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens are now under the tutelage of former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, who could wave goodbye to sweetheart Phil Foden, with the Man City attacker supposedly wanted by Galatasaray.

Another entrant into the first-team ranks via the youth system on the blue side of Manchester, defender Rico Lewis is said to be wanted by at least four Premier League clubs during the current window.

Maresca will take charge of his first match as Man City boss on August 1, when the former Premier League champions lock horns with Italian giants Inter Milan at Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong.

© Imago

Man City agree sale of Heskey to Bundesliga outfit?

According to transfer specialist Florian Plettenberg, Manchester City are preparing to part ways with a highly-rated academy prospect ahead of their first-ever campaign with Maresca at the wheel.

The report claims that the Citizens have agreed to sell youngster Heskey to Bundesliga outfit Koln, who have beaten a number of elite European clubs to the signature of the attacking player.

It is understood that the German side will pay around £1.7m for the talents of the 18-year-old, who managed a sensational 15 goal contributions (four goals, 11 assists) in just 18 Premier League 2 fixtures last season.

Heskey has supposedly already completed his medical with Koln and is set to put pen to paper on a four-year contract at the club, committing his future to the German project until the summer of 2030.

It is believed that an announcement regarding the completed deal will be made 'very soon', officially ending Heskey's 10-year association with Man City after he joined the academy at the age of eight in 2016.

© Imago / Action Plus

Man City's busy summer

There is no doubt that young Heskey has a bright future in the game, however, it was hard to imagine the 18-year-old breaking into the first-team ranks as a regular starter in the near future.

Signing for £116m from Nottingham Forest at the beginning of July, Elliot Anderson is an example of how talented you need to be in order to feature for the Premier League's best team over the past decade.

A good environment for building up stars of the future, Koln and the Bundesliga is a logical next step for Heskey, who needs to hone his attacking skills against top-class players at senior level.