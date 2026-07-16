Man City transfer news: Rico Lewis reveals “plan in place” as he addresses exit talks amid Everton rumours

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Jul 2026 10:41

Manchester City’s Rico Lewis has broken his silence on his future at the Etihad Stadium amid speculation over a potential exit this summer.

Lewis joined Man City’s academy at the age of eight and worked his way through the club’s youth ranks before making his senior debut in the Premier League as a 17-year-old in August 2022.

Now 21, Lewis has made a total of 116 first-team appearances for the Citizens across all competitions and has been part of a squad that has won seven trophies, including two Premier League titles.

However, the versatile youngster was limited to only 11 Premier League appearances in Pep Guardiola’s final campaign at the Etihad, with Matheus Nunes preferred ahead of him at right-back.

Lewis scored twice and assisted another goal in Man City’s emphatic 10-1 FA Cup win over Exeter City in January, but he was handed just three starts in all competitions after that and had to settle for a peripheral role.

© Imago

Man City’s Lewis wanted by four Premier League clubs

The five-cap England international still has four years remaining on his contract at the Etihad, but the possibility of leaving Man City in search of regular game time has been mooted this summer.

TEAMtalk claims that Lewis is becoming a ‘concrete’ option for Everton and the Toffees have ramped up their efforts to sign the right-back, who is admired by manager David Moyes.

Bournemouth and Fulham have also been credited with an interest, while Nottingham Forest have previously attempted to sign the youngster.

Lewis made it clear last year that he would like to stay at the Etihad and has “never ever” seen himself representing a different club.

He has since acknowledged that his future is not yet set in stone, but he has offered reassurance to those who still hold him in high regards that that there is a “plan in place” for him at Man City.

© Iconsport / SPI

Lewis has “full faith” in Man City’s plan amid exit rumours

“Who knows what the future holds,” Lewis told the Manchester Evening News. “Last season could be called a disappointing season but I think it’s exactly what I needed.

“There’s a plan in place for me that I just have to believe in. I’ve got full faith it will come to fruition.”

It remains unclear exactly what that “plan in place” is for Lewis, whether he is to gain more first-team football under new manager Enzo Maresca, continue in his peripheral squad role for the time being, or potentially go out on loan to enhance his development.

Nevertheless, it comes across that Lewis trusts those around him and recent discussions have left him feeling secure and reassured about his future, rather than anxious.

Lewis, who got married to his partner Ameliia just over a week ago, is expected to return to pre-season training with Man City ahead of the club’s tour of Asia in August.