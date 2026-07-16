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Jul 18, 2026 10.00pm
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England

England lineup vs. France: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 third-placed playoff after Reece James injury blow

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Who replaces Reece James? Predicted England XI vs. France
© Iconsport / Richard Callis/SPP/Alamy

England manager Thomas Tuchel has been dealt yet another right-back selection blow ahead of Saturday's World Cup 2026 third-placed playoff against France in Miami.

The Three Lions suffered a gut-wrenching but deserved 2-1 loss to Argentina in Wednesday's semi-final, in which the recently-recovered Reece James was forced off with a new apparent muscle issue in the last 10 minutes.

Tuchel was unsurprisingly not asked about James's condition in the immediate aftermath, but given the Chelsea man's history of fitness woes, an appearance at the Hard Rock Stadium is surely out of the question.

The Three Lions can once again call on Jarell Quansah after his two-game suspension ran its course, but the Bayer Leverkusen man should lose out to Nico O'Reilly, as Djed Spence returns to right-back after a standout showing on Wednesday.

Tuchel may also choose to err on the side of caution with John Stones given the 72-hour turnaround, thus allowing Ezri Konsa to return alongside Marc Guehi in the middle of defence.

However, with Jordan Henderson out of contention and Kobbie Mainoo evidently out of favour, Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson should be afforded no respite in midfield.

Combining for England's bedlam-inducing opening goal in the semi-finals, Morgan Rogers and Anthony Gordon should reprise their roles out wide too, while Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane aim to return to their deadly double-act ways in the final battle.

England possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Rogers, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

> Click here to see how France could line up against England

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