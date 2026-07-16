France lineup vs. England: Predicted XI for World Cup third-placed playoff after William Saliba injury blow

By Ben Knapton | 16 Jul 2026 09:09

France boss Didier Deschamps will almost certainly have to cope without William Saliba for Saturday's World Cup 2026 third-placed playoff against X at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The Arsenal centre-back went down off the ball in Tuesday's 2-0 semi-final loss to Spain and could be seen exclaiming "my back is gone" as he trudged off the field to be replaced by Maxence Lacroix.

Saliba was known to be carrying a back problem before the tournament began, and surgery had been touted for the Premier League winner, who will now likely go under the knife.

Lacroix was chosen to replace Saliba over Ibrahima Konate due to his familiarity on the left-hand side of a central duo, so the Crystal Palace defender will likely step in for his stricken colleague on Saturday night.

Konate could very well be deployed over Dayot Upamecano too, as the departing Deschamps makes a handful of alterations for his final game, including Theo Hernandez over Lucas Digne after the latter's fatal error to give away the penalty against Spain.

Manu Kone and Warren Zaire-Emery can also feel confident of displacing Adrien Rabiot and Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield, while the classic Desire Doue-Bradley Barcola swap on the left wing should also take place.

However, Rayan Cherki could very well force his way into the attack too - likely at the expense of Ousmane Dembele - as he aids Kylian Mbappe in his quest to retain the Golden Boot.

France possible starting lineup: Maignan; Kounde, Konate, Lacroix, T. Hernandez; Kone, Zaire-Emery; Cherki, Olise, Doue; Mbappe