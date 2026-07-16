World Cup 2026 awards: Vote for your player of the tournament, breakout star and more

By Ben Knapton | 16 Jul 2026 10:06 , Last updated: 16 Jul 2026 10:10

Five weeks of frenetic World Cup 2026 action will soon draw to a close, as either Spain or Argentina add another glistening golden trophy to their recent continental triumphs at the European Championships and Copa America.

Meanwhile, an inconsolable set of France and England players will scrap it out for the consolatory bronze medal, taking a sliver of solace from the fact that they progressed further than 44 other nations who graced North America with their presence.

As the tournament winds down, Sports Mole is giving you the chance to vote for your World Cup 2026 awards winners; is Lionel Messi your player of the tournament? Has there been a better breakout star than Johan Manzambi? Were Brazil or Germany the biggest disappointment?

Have your say below! Voting will remain open until 11pm UK time on Monday, after which the results will be revealed on Tuesday, July 21.

Readers’ Awards Sports Mole World Cup 2026 Vote for your winners across 9 categories — all optional 9 categories Progress Category 1 of 9 Player of the Tournament Choose one — or skip to the next category Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappe Erling Haaland Jude Bellingham Harry Kane Ousmane Dembele Lamine Yamal Pedro Porro ← Back Next → Category 2 of 9 Breakout Star of the Tournament Choose one — or skip to the next category Johan Manzambi Vozinha Julian Quinones Elijah Just Orlando Gill ← Back Next → Category 3 of 9 Manager of the Tournament Choose one — or skip to the next category Lionel Scaloni Luis de la Fuente Stale Solbakken Bubista Murat Yakin ← Back Next → Category 4 of 9 Biggest Overachiever Choose one — or skip to the next category Cape Verde Norway Switzerland Paraguay ← Back Next → Category 5 of 9 Biggest Disappointment Choose one — or skip to the next category Germany Turkey Netherlands Uruguay Ecuador Brazil France ← Back Next → Category 6 of 9 Goalkeeper of the Tournament Choose one — or skip to the next category Unai Simon Vozinha Gregor Kobel Orlando Gill Emiliano Martinez Diogo Costa ← Back Next → Category 7 of 9 Defender of the Tournament Choose one — or skip to the next category Pedro Porro Achraf Hakimi Pau Cubarsi Lisandro Martinez Dayot Upamecano Maxi Araujo Aymeric Laporte ← Back Next → Category 8 of 9 Midfielder of the Tournament Choose one — or skip to the next category Jude Bellingham Rodri Pedri Aurelien Tchouameni Johan Manzambi Martin Odegaard Mikel Merino Enzo Fernandez ← Back Next → Category 9 of 9 — Final category Attacker of the Tournament Choose one — then submit all your votes below Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappe Erling Haaland Harry Kane Ousmane Dembele Michael Olise Lamine Yamal Mikel Oyarzabal ← Back Submit all votes Thank you for voting! Your votes have been recorded. Check back on Sports Mole soon to find out who our readers crowned the winners of the 2026 World Cup. Sports Mole World Cup 2026 Readers’ Awards Voting has closed Thank you to everyone who took part in the Sports Mole World Cup 2026 Readers’ Awards. Results articles will be published on Tuesday, July 21. Sports Mole World Cup 2026 Readers’ Awards

World Cup 2026 awards: Who are the likely winners?

With a joint-high eight goals and a standout four assists to his name - only trailing Michael Olise in the latter category - it would be a shock to see anyone other than Messi take home the accolade for the best player at the 2026 World Cup.

That statement applies in real life, too, as the 39-year-old will be a shoo-in for the Golden Ball if Argentina overcome Spain in the final, and still a very likely winner even if the Albiceleste lose their crown on Sunday evening.

The breakout star category features two newly-celebrated names at opposite ends of the experience scale; 20-year-old Swiss starlet Johan Manzambi and 40-year-old Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, as well as Mexico's Julian Quinones, Paraguay's Orlando Gill and New Zealand's Elijah Just.

Picking a manager of the tournament may prove tricky until the final whistle blows in the final, unless Norway's Stale Solbakken, Cape Verde's Bubista or Switzerland's Murat Yakin have done enough to earn your vote.

Cape Verde also make an unsurprising appearance in the biggest overachievers category, but in contrast, the biggest disappointments nominees are brimming with notable names who failed to live up to expectations.

The Netherlands, Germany, Brazil and France are all up for the least-coveted prize, although we have held off on adding England to the list, as a semi-final appearance was perhaps in line with realistic expectations.

The Three Lions still have Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham up for attacker and midfielder of the tournament respectively, but no names in the defender category, where Spain's Pedro Porro is undoubtedly the standout selection.

However, Aymeric Laporte and Pau Cubarsi have also earned the right to be shortlisted, after playing critical roles in a Spain defence that has only conceded one goal before the final.