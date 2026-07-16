Arsenal transfer news: £30m target ‘wants to join’ as fresh Morgan Rogers update emerges

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Jul 2026 09:10 , Last updated: 16 Jul 2026 09:11

Arsenal have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis, according to a report.

Aside from confirming Piero Hincapie’s permanent move to the Emirates Stadium, the only summer signing Arsenal have made since winning the Premier League title in May is backup goalkeeper Illan Meslier on a free transfer.

However, head coach Mikel Arteta is expected to bolster his squad ahead of the new campaign and the addition of a new left-sided attacker is thought to be high on the club’s radar.

The Gunners have completed the sale of Leandro Trossard to Besiktas for a reported £17.1m, and 24-year-old Tzolis has since emerged as a leading target to replace the Belgian.

It was reported last month that talks have already taken place between Arteta and Tzolis, with Arsenal soon expected to table their first offer for the Greece international.

© Imago / Ulrik Pedersen/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA

Tzolis wants Arsenal move - and Club Brugge are 'willing to sell'

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Tzolis has informed Arsenal that he wants to join, and club-to-club talks are set to accelerate.

Jacobs adds that Club Brugge are willing to sell Tzolis this summer, with the Gunners required to pay between £30m and £35m depending on the structure of a deal.

Tzolis still has four years remaining on his contract with Club Brugge, but the opportunity to return to English football and represent the reigning Premier League champions is seemingly one too good to turn down.

The winger played for Norwich City between 2021 and 2024, also experiencing loan spells at FC Twente and Fortuna Dusseldorf during this period, before he was bought by Club Brugge for €6m.

Tzolis has since established himself as a standout performer for the Belgian giants, scoring 43 goals and providing 45 assists in 108 appearances across all competitions.

He particularly impressed in the 2025-26 campaign, recording 22 goals and 29 assists in 52 matches as he inspired Club Brugge to the Belgian Pro League title, winning the Belgian Professional Footballer of the Year award.

© Iconsport / SPI

Who else could Arsenal sign this summer?

Another player thought to be high on Arsenal’s list of targets is Aston Villa and England international Morgan Rogers, who has been tipped to seek pastures new this summer if the right opportunity arises.

Jacobs claims that Tzolis's proposed arrival at the Emirates has no bearing on Arsenal's pursuit of Rogers, who is valued at a whopping £130m by Villa.

Arsenal are also eyeing up a new central midfielder this summer and have been credited with a strong interest in Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes, who has expressed his desire to move to the North London club.

However, it is understood that the significant gap in valuation between both clubs could result in the Gunners withdrawing from the race for his signature, after seeing a £65m transfer packages rebuffed by the Magpies.

Morocco World Cup star Ayyoub Bouaddi is another player on Arsenal’s radar, but it appears that Manchester City have moved to the front of the queue for the 18-year-old Lille midfielder.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have allegedly received a major boost in their bid to bring centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos back to the Emirates this summer.