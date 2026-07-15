Arsenal transfer mews: Gunners 'anticipated' to make offer for 24y/o Leandro Trossard replacement

By Saikat Mandal | 15 Jul 2026 05:21

Arsenal are reportedly set to accelerate their pursuit of Club Brugge attacker Christos Tzolis in the coming days.

The Gunners have confirmed that they have reached an agreement to sell Belgium forward Leandro Trossard to Besiktas.

A fee of £17m has reportedly been agreed with the Turkish club, and Trossard has been granted permission to travel to Istanbul to undergo a medical.

Trossard joined Arsenal in the January transfer window of 2023, scoring 36 goals and providing 34 assists in 174 appearances.

The Belgium international helped the Gunners win last season's Premier League title and started in the Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal eye move for Christos Tzolis?

© Imago / Ulrik Pedersen/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA

According to BBC Sport, Tzolis has emerged as a leading candidate to replace Trossard at Arsenal.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with the Greece international, who could be available for around £30m.

The report claims that Club Brugge are expecting an offer from Arsenal in the coming days for their star attacker, who has scored 43 goals and registered 45 assists in 104 appearances.

The winger particularly impressed during the 2025-26 campaign, recording 22 goals and 29 assists across all competitions for the Belgian club.

Who are the other targets for Arsenal?

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

The Gunners are also looking to strengthen their midfield this summer and have been linked with Moroccan sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi.

A host of clubs, including Manchester City, are reportedly vying for his signature, but Lille are determined not to let him leave on the cheap and are demanding a fee of around £85m (€100m).

Morgan Rogers has also been regularly linked with a move to Arsenal, but Aston Villa remain unwilling to part ways with the attacker this summer.