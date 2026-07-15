England injury news vs. Argentina: Thomas Tuchel receives major World Cup boost as semi-final against Lionel Messi assessed

By Lewis Nolan | 15 Jul 2026 03:31

England's only absentee during Tuesday's training session was Jordan Henderson, with Declan Rice likely to be fit enough to play against Argentina, the latest report has claimed.

The Three Lions can cement their place in the history books on Wednesday by qualifying for just their second ever World Cup final, but they will have to get the better of old rivals Argentina.

Ahead of the match at Atlanta Stadium, boss Thomas Tuchel will hope that a number of injury issues clear up in order to give his side the best chance of winning.

The head coach was forced to take Rice off at half time against Norway in the quarter-final on July 11 due to illness, while others like Marc Guehi, Bukayo Saka and Reece James have also struggled with fitness.

Journalist Alex Howell has reported that the only player to miss England's training session on Tuesday was midfielder Henderson, while Declan Rice is likely to be fit for the semi-final.

© Imago / APL

England vs. Argentina: Can Thomas Tuchel get the better of Lionel Messi?

The key to stopping Argentina will be stopping Lionel Messi, who has scored eight of his side's 16 goals at the World Cup, while he also has registered two assists.

However, preventing the 39-year-old from impacting the game will be difficult in practice given he is a threat from every area of the pitch.

Messi starts matches in the frontline, but he is given freedom to drift across the pitch, making him elusive and unpredictable.

It is not uncommon to see the playmaker drop behind his own midfield, while he can also drift wide to overload the flanks.

Perhaps the best strategy to combat the veteran would be to ask someone to mark him throughout the game, though that could still open up gaps elsewhere in midfield or defence.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

England at the World Cup: Favourites to win the final?

Should England advance into the final, they will face a battle against Spain for the World Cup trophy after La Roja defeated France 2-0 on Tuesday.

That result came as a shock to most pundits and fans as the French squad was arguably the most talented at the tournament, but there is now a strong case that the strongest side left in the tournament is England.

Spain demonstrated the importance of playing as a collective unit, so the key for Tuchel in a potential final will be getting his team to play cohesively, something they struggled to do against Norway.