Team News: England vs. Argentina injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Jonathan O'Shea | 14 Jul 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 15 Jul 2026 06:20

Going toe-to-toe in Atlanta, football heavyweights England and Argentina will meet for a semi-final showdown on Wednesday evening.

While the reigning champions will be in familiar territory, their old foes from Europe are aiming to reach just a second final, as World Cup 2026 nears its climax.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both sides.

ENGLAND

Out: Jarell Quansah (suspended), Jordan Henderson (wrist)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; Konsa, Stones, Guehi, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

ARGENTINA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; Paredes; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez