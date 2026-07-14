Team News: England vs. Argentina injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

Going toe-to-toe in Atlanta, football heavyweights England and Argentina will meet for a semi-final showdown on Wednesday evening.
While the reigning champions will be in familiar territory, their old foes from Europe are aiming to reach just a second final, as World Cup 2026 nears its climax.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both sides.
ENGLAND vs. ARGENTINA
ENGLAND
Out: Jarell Quansah (suspended), Jordan Henderson (wrist)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; Konsa, Stones, Guehi, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane
ARGENTINA
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; Paredes; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez