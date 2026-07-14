World Cup
England
Jul 15, 2026 8.00pm
1
2
HT : 0 0
FT Atlanta Stadium
Argentina
  • Elliot Anderson 37' yellowcard
  • Anthony Gordon 55' goal
  • yellowcard Lisandro Martínez 42'
  • yellowcard Cristian Romero  51'
  • goal Enzo Fernández 85'
  • goal Lautaro Martínez 90'+2'
  • yellowcard Rodrigo De Paul 90'+4'

Team News: England vs. Argentina injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By | , Last updated:

England vs. Argentina injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026
© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Going toe-to-toe in Atlanta, football heavyweights England and Argentina will meet for a semi-final showdown on Wednesday evening.

While the reigning champions will be in familiar territory, their old foes from Europe are aiming to reach just a second final, as World Cup 2026 nears its climax.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both sides.

ENGLAND vs. ARGENTINA

ENGLAND

Out: Jarell Quansah (suspended), Jordan Henderson (wrist)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; Konsa, Stones, Guehi, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

ARGENTINA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; Paredes; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

England related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe