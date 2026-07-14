France vs. Spain live commentary: World Cup 2026 score, team news, updates

By Ben Knapton | 14 Jul 2026 19:00

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the World Cup 2026 semi-final between France and Spain at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas!

La Roja and Les Bleus are vying for a precious place in the final against either England or Argentina - who pit their wits against one another on Wednesday - while the losers are consigned to the third-placed playoff.

Stay entirely up to date with our live updates below!

France vs. Spain: What's the story?

The two standout picks for many supporters before the first World Cup ball was kicked, France and Spain meet in a semi-final clash more than worthy of a place in the showpiece event.

Didier Deschamps's side have underlined their status as favourites thanks to a string of praiseworthy knockout performances, the most recent being a convincing 2-0 quarter-final win against a Morocco team tipped to give them a good run for their money.

Les Bleus are yet to concede a single goal in the knockout phase of the competition - also shutting out Paraguay and Sweden in the last 16 and last 32 respectively - and Deschamps is about to write a new chapter of history.

Indeed, the World Cup-winning player and coach will take charge of his 26th match at the Mundial, the most of any manager in history, surpassing the 25 he currently sits level with Helmut Schon on.

However, France will face their toughest examination yet against a Spain side who edged out Belgium to advance to the semi-finals for the first time since their triumphant tournament in 2010.

Thanks to another last-gasp Mikel Merino winner against the Red Devils, Luis de la Fuente's side are now unbeaten in a sensational 36 matches, last suffering an international defeat all the way back in March 2024 to Colombia.

If La Roja advance to the final, they will equal the world record for the longest-ever unbeaten run in senior men's international football, set by Italy between 2018 and 2021.

Spain also conquered France in the 2024-25 Nations League semi-finals and Euro 2024 semi-finals, a potentially priceless psychological advantage ahead of tonight's encounter.