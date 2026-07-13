Team News: France vs. Spain injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

Favourites France will continue their quest for more World Cup glory on Tuesday, when they meet Spain for a semi-final showdown in Dallas.
After knocking out Morocco to make the final four, Les Bleus will try to make more history on Bastille Day, but La Roja are European champions and have lost just one of their last 27 major tournament matches.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for both nations.
FRANCE vs. SPAIN
FRANCE
Out: None
Doubtful: Aurelien Tchouameni (thigh), Manu Kone (knee), Marcus Thuram (calf)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Kone, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Doue; Mbappe
SPAIN
Out: None
Doubtful: Yeremy Pino (collarbone), Victor Munoz (muscular)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal