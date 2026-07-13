Kylian Mbappe is "a ridiculous footballer", but is he France's greatest-ever player?

By Matt Law | 13 Jul 2026 19:27 , Last updated: 13 Jul 2026 19:29

Ahead of France's clash with Spain in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup, Sports Mole's Football Editor Matt Law discusses a certain Kylian Mbappe and debates whether he is France's greatest player of all time.

Matt Law, Football Editor: "I think it's a fair shout"

France vs. Spain preview

It's an interesting one. There was a similar debate in the last England podcast about Harry Kane. I think it's a fair shout.

A lot of people will maybe resist that because Mbappe does still get a lot of criticism, which does seem strange considering how good he's been.

The players mentioned, Zidane and Platini. Lilian Thuram had a fantastic French career, didn't he? Thierry Henry too, someone who had a lot of success.

It's always difficult to measure the best French player by individual success. Platini won three Ballon d'Ors, so he was an incredible footballer for his era.

Not someone I was around to watch, but a player who commands a lot of respect. Zinedine Zidane was always one of my favourite players. Can you imagine if he was available now?

You talk about Elliot Anderson for £115m. If a prime Zidane came on the market now, what, £600m, £700m?

For me, it's really difficult. I don't want to sit on the fence. I'd probably say if Mbappe does win the World Cup again this summer, you'd probably have to elevate him to number one considering the success he's had... 20 goals in 20 World Cup games is ridiculous.

Poor old Miroslav Klose probably thought his record would be standing for a while longer, but Mbappe and Messi have basically said absolutely not at this World Cup, bulldozing their way to the top of the charts.

The fact that Mbappe's done it in three World Cups, you fancy he's going to go well clear.

This has to be like Messi's last World Cup, but Mbappe's got what, two more maybe, or at least one depending on what happens. You fancy he's got a couple more at least, considering his age.

He's a ridiculous footballer who missed a penalty but scored a really wonderful goal after that. He's having a major influence on the best team in the tournament.

I felt like France were clear favourites at the start of the tournament, and I still feel that way. The bookmakers do have them as the favourites. A lot of people think it's going to be a France-England final, according to the bookmakers.

I do think it will be a France-England final. I think France win it. It hurts saying that from an England point of view, but I think it's the best team with the best player.

Messi has had a fabulous time of it. But in this moment in time, I do think Mbappe is the elite player in world football. His 64 goals and 36 assists in 104 games for France is ridiculous.

He hasn't been a player particularly known for his assists during his time at Real Madrid.

It's been a big criticism of him that he doesn't particularly contribute to general play or setting up teammates.

But if you're going to be hitting numbers like he is for Real Madrid and for France, and winning World Cups, the Ballon d'Or will come before the end of his career.

At the moment I would prefer to say top three, with Platini and Zidane. But if he does win the World Cup again this summer, I think you can make a really strong argument for him to go straight to the top of that list.