Chelsea transfer news: Who is Harrison Bettoni? Blues 'agree deal' to sign 18-year-old EFL starlet

By Darren Plant | 13 Jul 2026 18:14

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Wigan Athletic starlet Harrison Bettoni.

New Blues boss Xabi Alonso was officially unveiled to the media on Monday afternoon, where he addressed a wide range of issues.

Alonso provided updates on the futures of Enzo Fernandez, Alejandro Garnacho and Nicolas Jackson.

Furthermore, the Spaniard suggested that he and the club's sporting directors were on the same wavelength when it comes to transfers.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, it appears that Chelsea are on the brink of adding an EFL starlet to their ranks.

© Imago

Chelsea to sign Wigan starlet Bettoni

The report says that Chelsea will be signing the 18-year-old on a free transfer, but with compensation involved.

Bettoni, who is an attacking midfielder, is also in line to pen a four-year contract.

During the 2025-26 campaign, Bettoni was provided with nine starts and 12 substitute outings in League One.

A total of three goals, all of which came during the first half of the season, came from those appearances.

Meanwhile, Bettoni also netted the winning goal in a famous 1-0 victory for Wigan over Preston North End in the FA Cup.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Where will Bettoni spend 2026-27?

As someone who has already accumulated 27 appearances for Wigan before the age of 19, there is a strong argument that Bettoni would not benefit from representing Chelsea's Under-21s.

While Bettoni could spend a number of weeks with that age group, the assumption is that he will be loaned out to another EFL club for next season.

Chelsea will realistically look for a high-end League One club. An immediate return to Wigan may be considered if there are signs he will become a regular starter.