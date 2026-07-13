Chelsea transfer news: Enzo Fernandez update provided by Xabi Alonso as Spaniard addresses British media

By Darren Plant | 13 Jul 2026 17:06

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has revealed that he has already held talks with Enzo Fernandez.

The midfielder is currently preparing to feature for Argentina against England in Wednesday's World Cup semi-final.

However, speculation over his Blues future has remained ongoing, regardless of Real Madrid releasing a statement to distance themselves from the £106.8m player.

Unless Fernandez is able to agree fresh terms with BlueCo, talk over an exit will continue.

Nevertheless, Alonso has made it clear that he would like to keep Fernandez at the West Londoners.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Alonso provides Fernandez, Chelsea update

On Monday afternoon, Alonso addressed the British media for the first time since being appointed as Chelsea boss in May.

When asked for an update on the 25-year-old, he said: "We have spoken but as you can understand what we have spoken remains private."

Quizzed on whether he wanted to retain the services of the World Cup winner, the Spaniard added: "Yes."

© Iconsport / PA Images

Is Fernandez likely to stay at Chelsea?

Still with six years remaining on his contract, Fernandez is not in a strong position to force a transfer away from Chelsea.

His chances have been lowered by Andrey Santos finalising a transfer to Manchester United on Monday.

That leaves Alonso with Moises Caicedo, Fernandez, Reece James, Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo as his central-midfield options.

With James, Lavia and Essugo having all suffered injury issues over the last 12 months and longer, Chelsea would need to sign at least one fresh face for the engine room to give consideration to selling Fernandez.