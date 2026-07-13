Preview: England vs Argentina - prediction, team news, lineups | World Cup 2026

By Jonathan O'Shea | 13 Jul 2026 06:52

Renewing a fierce rivalry that has lain dormant for 20 years, England and Argentina will clash in Wednesday's second World Cup semi-final, with the old foes set to meet in Atlanta.



The Three Lions are within a whisker of their first global final for six decades, but La Albiceleste are reigning champions and historically have a 100% hit rate at this late stage of the tournament.

Match preview

Continuing along a path laid by former boss Gareth Southgate, England have just reached their fourth major semi-final since 2018, which is as many as they had made throughout their prior football history.

It has not been smooth sailing, however. An uneven group campaign was followed by scraping past plucky DR Congo, then a magical night in Mexico preceded a tough quarter-final tie in Miami.

Following his crucial two-goal contribution at Estadio Azteca, Jude Bellingham's latest brace helped the Three Lions roar back after falling behind as they beat Norway after extra time.

Thomas Tuchel's side certainly rode their luck against the Nordic dark horses, but they are now just one win away from meeting either France or Spain in the final.

While optimists will note that England are on a four-game success streak - having scored at least twice each time - defensive vulnerabilities have remained and Tuchel was far from satisfied with his team on Saturday evening.

So, they may have to step up a gear or two against Argentina, when the pair reprise a classic World Cup fixture.

That recent trip to the Azteca recalled memories of Diego Maradona's infamous double back in 1986, but 20 years earlier England won a feisty quarter-final at Wembley en route to claiming the title on home turf.

In fact, they have lost just two of 14 games between the nations to date, winning the most recent meeting with goals from Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney in November 2005.

© Imago / JOERAN STEINSIEK

This tie represents Argentina's sixth World Cup clash with their old foes from Europe, and it will also be their sixth semi-final - the South American giants have never failed to progress from this stage.

It has required quite an effort to reach the last four this summer, but after surviving three testing knockout rounds they can continue their title defence in Atlanta.

La Albiceleste first extricated themselves from a sticky situation against World Cup debutants Cape Verde, then managed to dig their way out of an even deeper hole against last-16 opponents Egypt.

Trailing 2-0 with 11 minutes left, Lionel Scaloni's side totally turned that tie on its head, before going the distance against Switzerland. Julian Alvarez effectively settled another controversy-hit match with a pure moment of magic in extra time, his stunning strike finally finishing a 10-man Swiss side.

That was Argentina's 13th straight victory since last September, and they now stand just two more from a fourth taste of global glory.

While Scaloni's squad - mostly made up of Qatar 2022 heroes - has shown signs of ageing, a characteristic combination of skill and grit has taken them this far, and goals are still flowing freely.

Lionel Messi and co have scored three in each of their last four matches, racking up 17 since the start of the tournament - Argentina's best World Cup tally ever is 18, which they set way back in 1930.

Already a national hero, Scaloni could soon become just the seventh man to manage in two World Cup finals, following in the footsteps of countryman Carlos Bilardo - but Tuchel's England side stand in his way.

England World Cup form:

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Argentina World Cup form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

England's right-back problems rumble on, as Jarell Quansah is still suspended while injury-prone Reece James may not be risked from the start.

So, either Djed Spence will return to the lineup or Ezri Konsa could continue to fill in, with John Stones partnering Marc Guehi in the centre.

Jordan Henderson's wrist injury in Mexico City required surgery and should rule him out, but Tuchel will hope Declan Rice can recover from an illness that so clearly affected him against Norway.

Up front, Harry Kane is all set to earn his 121st cap, surpassing Wayne Rooney for the most of any English outfield player - goalkeeper Peter Shilton holds the overall record with 125.

The Three Lions' leading light at this tournament, Bellingham has scored twice in back-to-back games, joining his captain on six goals so far.

Both are vying to win an epic Golden Boot race, jointly led by Messi (eight), who has also missed twice from the spot. With his assist against Switzerland, Argentina's main man has now hit double figures for goal contributions at both of the last two World Cups.

Either Julian Alvarez or Lautaro Martinez - both of whom scored in extra time at the weekend - will partner Messi, giving Scaloni a tough call to make.

Though Thiago Almada impressed after arriving from the bench, Leandro Paredes offers more defensive cover in midfield so it may even be an unchanged XI.

England possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Konsa, Stones, Guehi, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Argentina possible starting lineup:

E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; Paredes; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez

We say: England 1-2 Argentina

Since losing their opener at Qatar 2022, Argentina are unbeaten in 12 World Cup matches - scoring at least twice each time - so stopping such an irresistible force will prove England's toughest test yet.

While a lean, potent unit under their current coach, the Three Lions have not solved some glaring defensive problems, meaning Messi and co can take advantage on Wednesday.

La Albiceleste come into the semis slightly more favoured according to Sports Mole's guide to the best World Cup 2026 betting sites, and they will book a return trip to the final.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.