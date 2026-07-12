Lionel Messi makes England "powerhouse" claim ahead of "special" World Cup semi-final

By Ben Sully | 12 Jul 2026 18:02

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has admitted it will be "special" to face England in Wednesday's 2026 World Cup semi-final.

The two nations will meet for the first time since November 2005 after they negotiated tricky quarter-final ties.

Jude Bellingham netted a brace as England came from one goal down to claim an extra-time victory against Norway.

Argentina also required an additional 30 minutes to get the better of 10-man Switzerland, with Julian Alvarez netting a stunning effort from distance in a 3-1 success.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Argentina makes England "powerhouse" claim

England and Argentina will now renew their historic rivalry in Wednesday's last-four clash in Atlanta, with the winner going on to face France or Spain in next Sunday's final in East Rutherford.

Messi views the semi-final clash as a "special" matchup, especially as it represents his first-ever meeting with England.

"Playing against England is special because they are a powerhouse, and matches against powerhouses are always special," Messi told ESPN Argentina after the win over Switzerland.

"It's the first time I'm going to play against them. I've played against everyone except England, so it will be nice for that reason too.

"We'll experience it for what it is: a World Cup semi-final against a great team, and we'll try to arrive in the best possible shape to compete again."

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire / Michael Dorn

England, Argentina's storied World Cup history

The two massive football nations have previously met five times at the World Cup, starting with a 3-1 win in England's favour in the 1962 group stage.

England then beat Argentina 1-0 in a fiery quarter-final on their way to lifting the trophy at their home tournament in 1966.

Diego Maradona produced the rivalry's most controversial moment in the 1986 quarter-finals when he punched the ball beyond Peter Shilton in Argentina's 2-0 quarter-final win in Mexico.

Twelve years after the 'Hand of God', David Beckham was sent off for kicking out at Diego Simeone in a last-16 tie that saw Argentina prevail on penalties, a controversial game that England had at the forefront of their minds when they secured a 1-0 success at the 2002 tournament.

Messi will look to etch his own name in the rivalry's folklore as his country continues to dream of becoming the first back-to-back World Cup winners since Brazil triumphed in 1958 and 1962.