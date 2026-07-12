Arsenal receive fresh Vinicius Junior update as Real Madrid 'schedule' contract talks

By Ben Sully | 12 Jul 2026 16:19

Real Madrid have reportedly scheduled a meeting to discuss Vinicius Junior's contract situation.

The Brazil international has spent the last eight years at the Santiago Bernabeu, scoring 128 goals and providing 100 assists in 375 competitive appearances.

Vinicius has helped Real Madrid win numerous honours, including three La Liga titles and two Champions League trophies.

Despite being a key part of Real Madrid's success, there is uncertainty surrounding his long-term future with the Spanish giants, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the 2026-27 season.

© Iconsport / Danilo Fernandes, Fotoarena, Sipa USA

Real Madrid arrange Vinicius meeting

Arsenal are among the clubs that are believed to be keeping a close eye on Vinicius's contract situation at Real Madrid, with the Gunners in the market for a new left winger.

According to AS, Real Madrid and Vinicius are planning to discuss the player's future at the end of this month.

The two parties arranged the meeting to resolve Vinicius's future after speaking following Brazil's last-16 elimination from the 2026 World Cup.

The club and the player are keen to agree a new deal to extend the 26-year-old's stay at the Bernabeu.

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press, ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy

Could Vinicius be sold this summer?

As it stands, Real Madrid are confident that they will be able to reach an agreement with Vinicius's camp, which would rule out any possibility of a surprise summer exit.

However, doubt will remain over his future until the winger puts pen to paper on a new contract, because any breakdown in talks would push him towards the exit door.

In that scenario, Real Madrid would surely look to sanction a sale before the end of the transfer window to avoid losing a player of Vinicius's calibre for nothing next summer.

In addition to Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and clubs in the Saudi Pro League are all said to be keeping tabs on Vinicius.